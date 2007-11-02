Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Students Learn to Celebrate Life by Honoring the Dead

{mosimage}Skulls and sweets sit side by side for Dia de los Muertos.

By | November 2, 2007 | 4:49 p.m.

{mosimage}

{mosimage}The students in Professor Araceli Ardon’s Spanish class at Westmont are having what one could almost call a party. Crepe paper decorates a white platform, flowers are set out, carefully manufactured decorations are laid carefully alongside the flowers. There’s a little food, some conversation.

The guests of honor? The souls of the dearly departed. For Ardon’s class, it’s Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead. 

The Mexican tradition is a conflation of two ancient traditions, said Ardon, a visiting professor from Mexico.

“When the Spaniards came to Tenochtitlan in 1520, they found a big city,” she said. Tenochtitlan, where Mexico City is today, was comparable with the European cities in its time, with advanced technology, about 200,000 inhabitants and a flourishing Aztec culture.

One of the traditions that was strong with the Aztecs was their practice of communing with their dead, a tradition that expressed the idea of death as another part of life, not as the end of it, according to Ardon. It was a ritual the Christian Spaniards first tried to eliminate. But, finding that they couldn’t, they moved it to coincide with the Christian All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, where it lives on.

{mosimage}Participants construct a temporary altar with the effects of their departed. Skulls and skeletons figure heavily in the décor, but not in the scary or dreary way they’re used in Halloween or horror movies; typically they’re bright and festive, and often created in a way that depicts something of the person being honored.

“It’s more like a celebration of life,” said Laura Schelvis, one of Ardon’s students. Dia de los Muertos celebrations often involve music, dancing, images of the deceased and plenty of reminiscences of the departed’s life.

The point is to feel closer to deceased, to keep them in the family and circle of friends, said Ardon.

“We even eat their favorite foods,” she said.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 