Students Make Strides Toward Better Health on Walk to School Day

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, COAST Safe Routes to School will celebrate the 22nd annual International Walk to School Day (IW2SD).

Students across the South Coast will join school children in some 40 countries who are making a commitment to a healthier lifestyle and cleaner environment by walking (or rolling) to school.

The event is supported locally by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program and by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Safe Kids Coalition.

Working in conjunction with school parent champions, teachers and principals, nearly all South Soast public schools will be participating this year, At several schools, there will be reception tables with eye-catching banners greeting kids and parents.

Some schools will be organizing “walking school buses” — informal, parent-led walking groups.

Safe Kids Santa Barbara County and FedEx will partner with Harding University Partnership School to assist in chaperoning children to school, leading classroom activities, and offering educational giveaways for participating schools and students.

At Isla Vista School, students will walk to school through UCSB’s new North Campus Open Space, learning about natural history and conservation along the way.

Brandon School students will be greeted by Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Council Member Michael Bennett and County Supervisor Janet Wolf.

Carpinteria Family School will have a Walk/Bike/Scooter/Skateboard Train from Memorial Park (meet there at 7 a.m. to leave for school promptly at 7:30 a.m.)

A number of schools are so inspired by the success of IW2SD that they use it as the kickoff for their own weekly or monthly Walk & Roll program.

COAST urges all drivers to be especially cautious on International Walk to School Day and watch for the increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

In the U.S., IW2SD is expected to include more than 6,000 schools from all 50 states (2017 saw 5,583 school events).

Walk-to-school events work to create safer routes for walking and biking, and emphasize the importance of issues such as increased physical activity for children to reduce childhood obesity; improved pedestrian safety; reduced traffic congestion; concern for the environment; and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

COAST (the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation) promotes healthy and green ways of getting around, from biking and walking to taking the bus or the train. COAST is a local nonprofit membership organization.

For more information and ways to get involved, visit www.COAST-SantaBarbara.org or e-mail [email protected]

— Kim Stanley-Zimmerman for COAST’s Safe Routes to School.