SBCC School of Extended Learning Classes Help Students Conquer Challenges

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | January 11, 2019 | 8:55 a.m.
Spring semester opens Jan. 14 at SBCC School of Extended Learning. Click to view larger
Spring semester opens Jan. 14 at SBCC School of Extended Learning. (Courtesy photo)

Whether conquering the fear of public speaking or discovering a creative outlet through clay, students of all ages can step out of their comfort zones in 2019 in the welcoming environment of SBCC School of Extended Learning.

Spring semester begins Jan. 14, with new classes starting each week through May 11. Tuition-free and fee-based options are offered. Some 60 new classes are being introduced to help retirees, working professionals and others reach their potential.

» ABC: Abs, Balance and Coordination

Ten Mondays starting Jan. 14., 3-4 p.m., Schott Campus. $64

Improve core strength, enhance dynamic and static balance. Challenge your cognitive skills with this workout to help you continue doing what you love in life. Activate abs, minimize neck action and forward spinal flexion. Practice the most important balancing act so you don’t grow old before your time. Designed for baby boomers and active older adults, though all ages can benefit.

» Manipulation of Clay as the Gateway to Mindfulness and Sensory Awareness

Ten Tuesdays starting Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Schott Campus. $180

The texture of clay and the sensation of transformation using your hands can awaken a new level of awareness. By focusing your attention on the object in motion you can achieve a mindfulness that may have always eluded you. Explore how manipulating clay will encourage focus and serve as a gateway between tactile sensations and a meditative state. The goal is self-discovery.

» Stand and Deliver: How to Speak in Groups Without Being Terrified

Six Wednesdays beginning Jan. 16, 6-9 p.m., Wake Campus. $108

Surveys show we fear speaking in public more than death. Instead of feeling that everyone is looking at you, look at yourself (using video) and see how you present yourself to the world. In a supportive environment students will feel comfortable speaking as they discover the process, techniques for success and how they can look and sound their best. Learn tricks and tips that will turn nervous jitters into positive energy.

» I’ve Fallen and I CAN Get Up

Eight Thursdays starting Jan. 17, 1:45-2:45 p.m., Schott Campus. $64

To live an independent life you need to be able to get up after falling without physical assistance. A fall can happen at any time. Discover techniques and develop muscles that will help you get back on your feet.

Through discussions and classroom exercises, students will learn ways to prevent falls and how to use household items such as furniture or books to help you safely stand up, and practice other fall recovery techniques.

“We often vow to be healthier as we ring in the new year, and our classes are designed to help you do just that, but take you deeper than your reflection in the mirror,” said Melissa V. Moreno, interim vice president, School of Extended Learning.

“Our  classes can reinvigorate and reinvent, and improve your life both physically and emotionally. We continually build your confidence to challenge yourself and grow, no matter your life stage. There is something for everyone, and we hope you’ll join us in 2019,” she said.

Application and registration are required and can most conveniently be completed in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. Registration also available by phone, 805-683-8200 or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

For more information about how to apply and register, visit http://sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/apply-reg.php.

Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

