Thursday, October 18 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Students Prepare for The Big One in Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 18, 2018 | 4:13 p.m.
A student shelters under a desk in Great Shakeout drill at La Colina Junior High.
A student shelters under a desk in Great Shakeout drill at La Colina Junior High. (Courtesy photo)

Santa Barbara Unified School District students in preschool through 12th grade participated in the nationwide Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill.

Students practiced the model of Drop, Cover, and Hold On, a behavior that helps children develop muscle memory so they will react quickly and correctly when the ground starts shaking.

In California, more than six million kindergarten-through-12th-grade schoolchildren were registered to take part in the Great Shakeout.

“I take seriously the preparation and development of systems to respond to emergencies,” said David Ortiz, principal of La Colina Junior High School. “The Great Shakeout plays an important role in how our school prepares.

“We have cultivated a mindset around practice and preparation, which leads to a more confident school community in the event of a real disaster.”

La Colina Junior High’s annual shakeout drill involved student volunteers role-playing people with injuries, and parent volunteers attempting to reunite with their children after the earthquake scenario.

Teacher teams throughout the district — trained to respond to scenarios in roles such as search and rescue, medical and emotional support — were able to practice and evaluate their action protocols.

The district’s nine elementary schools have been reminding families that in the event of a disaster, children will only be released to adults listed on the emergency card on file. Families are urged to keep contact information current.

“To participate in these drills, we are able to assess and address our school-wide needs for safety,” said Kelly Fresch, principal of Adams Elementary.

“Regardless of the type of emergency, preparedness is the key to ensure student safety and wellbeing,” she said.

“We are constantly evaluating how to improve our practices and today’s drill was essential to help us assess our strengths and ways we can improve as a school community.”

Santa Barbara Unified School District has conducted more than 25 drills since the first day of school on Aug. 22, based on a variety of monthly emergency scenarios developed in consult with Kelly Moore, the district’s safety coordinator.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 