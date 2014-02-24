Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Students Launch Revamped Version of Literary Arts Magazine

The Catalyst, with second and third issues already in the works, is touted as a collaborative arts movement

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 24, 2014 | 11:26 p.m.

A light mist fell on a quiet evening gathering last month, where more than 200 college students and locals loitered in the parking lot of the Isla Vista Food Co-op.

The UC Santa Barbara students lingered over free food and written word, listening almost reverently as poetry and short stories were recited aloud, seemingly creating a different art form altogether.

To those present at the launch party of the revamped student-run literary arts magazine, the Jan. 30 event featuring content from the publication was indicative of its purpose — bringing the community together while inspiring change.

The Catalyst aims to craft a collaborative movement, beginning with a combination of the visual, verbal and written works of students from all majors.

The original version of the free magazine, which hasn’t been seen on campus since 2007, included submissions from English majors and spun out of a required class offered in the 1990s.

Third-year English major Natalie O’Brien is the driving force behind the magazine’s revitalization as editor-in-chief, opening the periodical’s pages up to anyone brave enough to fill the 80 color pages with stories, poems, photos and illustrations.

The Catalyst printed its first issue since the hiatus in January, and is already planning a second for spring and an upcoming third because submissions keep coming in.

“Now that it’s out, it’s way easier for people to jump on board because they have an example,” O’Brien said. “It shows that Isla Vista wants that and needs that. People have come out of the woodwork.”

The Catalyst
The Catalyst, a student-run literary arts magazine at UCSB, features community submissions of stories, poems, photos and illustrations. (Ivy Kuo / The Bottom Line photo)

O’Brien has had Catalyst on the mind since last spring, when English professor Candace Waid, a former adviser for the magazine, broached the subject.

Work really began last fall when Haagen Printing Typecraft Inc. gave students a great deal on its first 750 copies. The UCSB Arnhold Scholar Program and AS Program Board also helped because the magazine has no paid advertisements.

Student artwork was commissioned to accompany poems, academic research and projects, as opposed to the previous text-only model.

Twenty students then went to work planning the launch party, which featured artwork, catered food from the co-op and live, local music performances.

“The catalyst is catalytic,” a proud Waid said. “What’s remarkable about it is this is an earth-up movement. This is a very particular group that’s shown a lot of initiative This is very much a happening.”

Waid said the magazine has a new, exciting dimension, noting that students hope it might become a seminar-like class next year.

Reprints of the issue are on the way due to demand, and the entire magazine can also be viewed online by clicking here.

The relaunch party was so successful that O’Brien plans to present a similar showcase— and stage for student artists — with every issue.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 