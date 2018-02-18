Students Roll Up Sleeves, Join Sandwich Brigade

Parents and middle-school students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Church in Montecito came together on Feb. 16 to prepare sack lunches for this weekend’s Bucket Brigade volunteers, who are working on relief efforts following the disastrous debris flow in Montecito.

The lunches include hand-print cards thanking the volunteers for their hard work. The cards were made by students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

In just a little over an hour, the Mount Carmel crew was able to assemble 170 sandwich lunches that were to be distributed on Saturday at Manning Park, the school reports.

“We are so grateful for the hard work of so many helping with the recovery and healing efforts in our community. This was a great opportunity for even our youngest students to thank our community volunteers.” said school principal Tracie Simolon.

The joint effort was spearheaded by school parents and students, and the parish’s youth ministry program.

Helping to lead the charge, Sarah Mack, Mount Carmel Church director of faith formation, said, “Since our students couldn’t dig with the Bucket Brigade, they created their own brigade, the sandwich brigade.”

— Tracie Simolon for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.