Two Students from Santa Barbara Named to Wheaton College Dean’s List
By LaTonya Taylor for Wheaton College | February 11, 2014 | 9:37 a.m.
Austin Malde-Zoradi and Hayden Pugh, both of Santa Barbara, were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2013 semester at Wheaton College.
Dean's List honors are earned at Wheaton by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. Click here for more information.
— LaTonya Taylor represents Wheaton College.
