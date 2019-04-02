Students Show Nature Photography at Wildling Museum of Art and Nature

A group of 24 students from Solvang Schools opened their show of nature photography at a reception in March at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang, where it will be on view through Memorial Day, May 27.

The students turned their lenses to nature for the show, some finding beauty in their front yards, others during travels to faraway places like Costa Rica.

“Nature is everywhere, and if this show helped the students to realize that and improve their photography skills, then I feel like the show is a major win already,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling executive director.

First place went to Zoe Kazali for Evergreen, for which she won $100. Evan Gotschall took second for a fascinating image of Nojoqui Falls; he received $50. Third-place winner was Sebastian Cote for a vibrant sunset fronted by an oak tree silhouette; he also won a family membership to the museum.

The Wildling is grateful to professional photographer Bill Dewey of Santa Barbara for coming to judge the show.

Solvang Schools teacher Alyssa Spanier of the Yearbook and Media Class for students in seventh- and eighth-grades was enthused about sharing her students’ work with the community.

“We were so excited to partner with the Wildling Museum for this exhibit." she said. "As soon as I told the students about this opportunity, their eyes lit up; they were eager to show their best work in a professional setting.

"In particular, our framing day at the museum was an incredibly rewarding experience. The reality of the show set in as the students carefully framed their work and decided where to hang each piece.”

Wildling staff are working on plans for another juried art show for juniors that will be an online competition.

Besides offering community and juried art show opportunities for students, the Wildling offers free tours to school classes. Teachers may call Otte-Demangate to reserve a tour and help develop a custom tour to fit their classroom needs at 805-686-8216 or email [email protected]

The museum is also recruiting educational docents to help them work with more classes. Call Mitra Cline, 805-686-8315 for details.

For more about the Wildling Museum, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.