Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Students to Perform for ‘Celebration of Mexican Culture’ in Santa Maria

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 3, 2014 | 9:46 a.m.

Four Santa Maria schools will bring the vibrant culture of Mexico to life Nov. 14-15.

The “Celebration of Mexican Culture” 2014 performance features dancers and musicians from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools as well as Allan Hancock College. The 7 p.m. shows take place at SMHS’s Ethel Pope Auditorium, 901 S. Broadway.

The students will perform traditional and contemporary Mexican and Latino dance selections from the states of Baja California Norte, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatan and Jalisco. The Righetti Marimba Band will also join the dancers to delight the crowd.

SMJUHSD senior Susel Garcia knows the “Celebration” has become a tradition in town that many people wait for.

“It’s a live display of cultural Mexicana," Garcia said. “Not only does it give joy to those in the audience, but it gives great joy to the performers because we get to see their faces light up and sense their inspiration."

Senior Melissa Martinez said the experience has “allowed her to overcome shyness and become more confident” while senior Allan Dominguez added the team effort required “a lot of hard work learning the songs and dances.”

Tickets for the performances can be purchased at the student business offices of Pioneer, Righetti and Santa Maria high schools. All seats are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 