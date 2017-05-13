Students Try New At Form to Express Themselves

The community is invited to join Sundial Studio on a journey as artist Trevor Coopersmith, a senior from UCSB, invites seven arts students with disabilities to explore a new art form.

The event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Sundial Studio, 715 Kimball St., Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

In considering a new art form, the students find a different way to express their creativity and independence. Art from the class will be displayed alongside photos of the journey.

This will be a collaborative show that will include art from the teacher and his students. Attendees can enjoy art and wine from PALI Wine Co., as well as refreshments and live jazz music.

Sundial Studio is a program of UCP WORK, Inc. Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs in Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.

For information on UCP WORK., Inc., visit www.ucpworkinc.org.

For more on Sundial Studio, visit www.sundialstudio.org.

— Eryn Eckert for Sundial Studio.

