Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Students Try New At Form to Express Themselves

By Eryn Eckert for Sundial Studio | May 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to join Sundial Studio on a journey as artist Trevor Coopersmith, a senior from UCSB, invites seven arts students with disabilities to explore a new art form.

The event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Sundial Studio, 715 Kimball St., Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

In considering a new art form, the students find a different way to express their creativity and independence. Art from the class will be displayed alongside photos of the journey.

This will be a collaborative show that will include art from the teacher and his students. Attendees can enjoy art and wine from PALI Wine Co., as well as refreshments and live jazz music.

Sundial Studio is a program of UCP WORK, Inc. Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs in Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.

For information on UCP WORK., Inc., visit www.ucpworkinc.org.

For more on Sundial Studio, visit www.sundialstudio.org.

— Eryn Eckert for Sundial Studio.
 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 