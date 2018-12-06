Students Urged to Get Creative Juices Flowing for WaterWise Video Challenge

Applications are now open for the 20th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency has announced.

Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. High school students are challenged this year to create 30-second videos that focus on the theme A Day in the Life of a Water Saver.

“We are excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of this valuable and popular program,” said Fray Crease, county Water Agency manager.

Up to three videos can be submitted per school. The winning videos will receive prizes and have their videos aired in local movie theaters.

While the County Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, local private-sector sponsors provide awards for the students including:

» First place: $500 provided by Carollo Engineers.

» Second place: $250 provided by Dudek.

» Third place: $150 provided by Ewing Irrigation.

» Two honorable mentions for North and South County submissions:

North County: Car wash vouchers provided by Splash N’ Dash Car Wash.

South County: Film festival tickets provided by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

» People’s Choice Award (an award voted by the public): $500 provided by All-Around Landscape Supply.



To be eligible to win prizes, all student participants must submit their videos and completed application packet online by midnight March 1.

For more information and to apply, visit WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.