Studio Tour Offers Look at Artists Behind the Artworks

Some 30 artist studios will be open for touring throughout Carpinteria and Summerland during the 11th Annual Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13-14, on Mother’s Day weekend.

The Artists Studio Tour, which is free, is an opportunity for visitors to see and buy work of established artists as well as emerging talent who live in the Summerland and Carpinteria Valley.

Participating artists will display and offer for sale their works in a variety of media and styles in their homes and studios.

Many of the artists have live demos and works in progress, offering the opportunity to see the pieces being created and get a feel for the process from concept to completion.

A map and Artists Studio Directory is available online at carpinteriaartscenter.org and on Facebook, as well as at the Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave., to show patrons the way to the studios of participating artists.

A percentage of art sales will benefit the Carpinteria Arts Center mission to promote and support local artists in their studios and galleries, the Bellas Artes program, Art by the Sea kids camp, Art in Public Places, and Art in Film series.

In conjunction with the weekend’s activities there also will be an Artists Studio Tour group show that will run for three weeks at the Carpinteria Arts Center. Participating artists will exhibit one or two pieces in this show.

The public is invited to an artist meet-and-greet reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Carpinteria Arts Center.

In the belief that the arts are vital to a healthy community, the Carpinteria Arts Center is committed to providing challenging exhibitions, innovative learning opportunities, and cultural enrichment for people of all ages, interests, and abilities.

For more information, visit carpinteriaartscenter.org or contact Gary Campopiano, [email protected], 684.2164.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for Artists Studio Tour.