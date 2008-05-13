Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Study Abroad Program Sets Sights On China, Vietnam

SBCC's fall-semester program, open to high school graduates, has a few openings.

By MATTHEW MOONEY | May 13, 2008 | 10:10 a.m.

image
Students in Santa Barbara City College’s Pacific Rim Study Abroad program will have the opportunity to visit such places as Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (Matthew Mooney photo)

The Santa Barbara City College Pacific Rim Study Abroad program will spend the fall semester in China and Vietnam.

About 35 SBCC students will accompany co-directors Drs. Ayanna Yonemura and Matthew Mooney to one of the most dynamic regions in the world, one that is likely to be of growing strategic and economic importance to America’s future.

The program will be based at Shandong University in the Chinese city of Jinan (about eight hours southwest of Beijing by train) for the first seven weeks and in the Vietnamese capitol of Hanoi during the latter portion of the trip.

“I am very excited to co-direct the Pacific Rim program,” said Mooney, a professor of American history at SBCC. “I was fortunate enough to study abroad myself as an undergraduate and it was absolutely the best thing I did in college. The opportunity to offer this transformative experience to a new generation of students is a thrill.”

The Pacific Rim Study Abroad program was founded nearly 25 years ago by SBCC global studies and political science professor Dr. Peter Haslund, and the program has continued to evolve to include opportunities typically unavailable to the independent traveler.

While in Vietnam, for example, students will visit the Hanoi offices of the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command and the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation. In addition, students will have the opportunity to participate in an internship program teaching English to Chinese university students.

Fifteen units of transferable college credit will be offered for classes in comparative Asian-American history, Modern East Asia and the American military experience in Vietnam. The program also includes a variety of cultural exclusions including Shanghai, Beijing, Mount Tai Shan, and the Great Wall in China along with Ha Long Bay, Da Nang, Hue, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and the Mekong River Delta in Vietnam.

The Pacific Rim Study Abroad program to China and Vietnam is open to any graduate from an accredited high school who is age 18 or older on the departure date (Sept. 8), and students who qualify for financial aid can usually apply it to Study Abroad. Participants do not have to be enrolled at SBCC.

A few spots are still open for the program. Anyone interested should contact Mooney at [email protected], or click here to visit the Web site for more information.

Matthew Mooney is a professor of American history at Santa Barbara City College and co-director of SBCC’s Pacific Rim Study Abroad program.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 