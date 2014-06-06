Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Study Finds Steep Decrease in Job Opportunities in Santa Barbara County Banking Industry

By Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County | June 6, 2014 | 4:24 p.m.

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County in partnership with BW Research, the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce hosted on Friday morning the "Santa Barbara Banking Industry Study: Identifying New Opportunities for the Banking Industry Workforce" event.

The study was completed by BW Research in an effort to analyze employment in the region’s banking industry. The research is a component of the special project to assist the laid off workers of the 2012 merger between Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Union Bank.

Among the attendees were several of the laid-off workers from the banking industry, chamber members and representatives from various local government agencies and private organizations.

As many of the attendees expected, the results of the study showed that during the last six years, the banking industry in Santa Barbara County contracted by over 40 percent; which (according to the study results) is more than double the decrease experienced by California, as a whole. And while the state has begun recouping jobs, Santa Barbara County continues a steady decline in banking employment levels.

"Even though we continue to see a decrease in employment opportunities in the region’s banking industry, there is hope for the transitioning workforce,” said Josh Williams, president of BW Research. “The study showed that three of the five WIB-designated industry sectors (Business Support Services, Technology and Innovation, Building and Design) for Santa Barbara County have seen growth in occupational categories relevant to those workers laid off from the banking industry — offering hope of a new career pathway for these transitioning workers.”

The study also revealed that nearly half of all laid-off workers had worked for ten years or more with their former employer. Over 40 percent of the surveyed laid-off workers responded they would like to find employment in their current occupation, but in a new industry.

Bernard "Bernie" Smith, one of the laid-off workers, said, “It is encouraging to see how the Workforce Investment Board, the Santa Barbara and Goleta Chamber of Commerce continue to support SBB&T former employees, but it is discouraging, however not surprisingly, to see the decrease in employment opportunities in the banking industry.”

Smith has over 13 years of experience as a consumer lending professional. 

The event included a panel discussion moderated by Kristen Miller, president of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce. Panelists included Melissa Moreno, J.D., director of the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Stephen Nellis, senior editor at the Pacific Business Times; and Williams, president at BW Research. Members of the panel had the opportunity to share ideas with the audience and specifically with the transitioning workforce group about entrepreneurship opportunities and the type of local employers that might be a good fit as they (the laid-off workers) look into aligning themselves with a growth industry sectors.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 