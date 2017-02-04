Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Study: Live Classical Music Helps Dementia Patients Tune In

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | February 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

‘Classical Connections’ study documents therapeutic benefits of live performances for individuals suffering cognitive decline. Research to continue in the spring.

Live classical music performances offer greater therapeutic value for people with cognitive or neurological impairment than do classical music recordings, according to the results of a study recently undertaken by the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Titled Classical Connections, the effort involved chamber music performances for elderly dementia patients by SBCO musicians over a four-week period at Santa Barbara’s Friendship Center Adult Day Care, a project collaborator.

According to lead researcher Lori Sunshine, some 95 percent of study participants displayed positive emotional, social and physical responses to the performances, whereas observable responses to recordings were both less evident and less expressive.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra plans to launch a follow-up study this spring.

Sunshine believes the results bolster the case for greater human interaction with elderly dementia patients, though she concedes more research is needed.
 
“These findings are broadly consistent with other studies that were similarly structured, and we know that classical music confers unique therapeutic benefits to those who suffer with dementia,” said Sunshine, a board-certified music therapist for some 35 years.

“Seniors living in assisted-care residences because of neurological decline invariably come to miss their connections to old friends and loved ones, leading to a sense of isolation.

"The feeling of belonging they once knew in their community also disappears. Live classical music performances bring beauty, joy, memory, community, and human connection back into their lives,” she said.
 
Sunshine currently works with Livingston Memorial Hospice and St. John’s Regional Medical Center, both in Ventura County; she has practiced in New Mexico, New York and Europe.
 
“We are proud to be in the forefront of this important work,” said Joe Campanelli, SBCO Board chair. “As an organization, we strive to not only play great music, but to do great things with it.

"As we move into phase two this spring, we look forward to seeing how these initial studies can open the door for real funding to take this work to a significant level benefiting all those who suffer cognitive impairment.”

Classical Connections was supported by Union Bank, the James S. Bower Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation, and the Williams-Corbett Foundation.
 
For more information, call 966-2441 or visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 

