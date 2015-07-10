Study Ranks Goleta, Carpinteria and Solvang Among Top 100 Safest Cities in California

Advice

Three communities that receive front-line law enforcement services from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have been ranked among the top 100 safest cities in California, according to a recent study published by ValuePenguin.

The City of Solvang ranked among the top 40 safest cities at No. 35 with a score of 461. The City of Goleta came in at No. 71 with a score of 617, and the City of Carpinteria was ranked at No. 90 with a score of 698.

The rating is based on a comparison and analysis of a variety of crime metrics sourced from 417 California towns and cities. Crime scores ranged from 103 to almost 7,000 with an average of 1,290. The score also took into account several factors including both the amount of violent and property-related crimes per 1,000 people.

Click here for more information on the study.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to congratulate the residents in all three of our contract cities for being recognized with the high ranking and for the role they play in keeping our communities safe.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.