Stuff the Bus Holiday Drive to Help Low-Income Children at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Properties

Advice

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) invites the community to help make this winter a magical season for hundreds of low-income children by donating new, unwrapped gifts at one of many drop-off locations at local businesses for the Seventh Annual Stuff the Bus gift drive.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, Santa Claus will cruise down State Street in a decorated MTD bus for the Stuff the Bus Parade and will stop to pick up boxes of collected gifts from local retailers for children ages 1-11 living at PSHH’s affordable housing properties from Carpinteria to Goleta.

In addition to new, unwrapped toys, PSHH requests gift cards for clothing, shoes and books for resident pre-teens and teens, ages 12-17.

“The holidays have always represented a time of magic and joy, and this is a way to ensure that the children living at our properties can experience this as well,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of PSHH. “A donated toy or gift card could be the only present some of these children may have during this holiday season.”

The Stuff the Bus Parade begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Community West Bank, located at State and Micheltorena Streets, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos before boarding the bus with elected officials, committee members and invited guests.

Escorted by the Santa Barbara City Police Department’s ’57 Chevy, the convoy will make five short stops along the route to pick up toy receptacle boxes before arriving at PSHH’s Ladera Apartments, 322 Ladera Street. There, awaiting volunteers will sort and wrap the gifts.

Santa Barbara drop-off locations include Ablitt’s Cleaners, Ayers Repairs, Automobile Club of Southern California, Community West Bank, Pacific Western Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Hotel Santa Barbara, RRM Design, Marshalls, MTD, U.S. Bank, Union Bank Wealth Management, Paseo Nuevo Guest Services, Downtown Organization, Fresco Café, Home Improvement Center, YMCA, Office of Assemblymember Das Williams, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing offices, as well as The Fig Grill, LaunchPoint Technologies, Ventura Rentals and all branches of Community West Bank in Goleta.

For more information, call 805.699.7220 or visit www.pshhc.org. To donate by smartphone, text “BUS” to 51400.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples' Self-Help Housing.