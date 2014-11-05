Submissions Sought for Anthology Titled ‘IV Strong Collaboration: Beyond May 23, 2014’

Whether one was physically present on the streets of Isla Vista or not on the evening of May 23, the resounding effect of that day has been felt by everyone who ever walked, lived, played, studied or visited the area. As time passes, more and more interpretations of “what happened” or what “could have happened” on that evening continues.

While the horrific shooting and stabbing spree may never be completely understood, the reality is that UCSB, Isla Vista, alumni, family and community members stood together to help one another move past that night. The community efforts that ensued following the tragedy showed that we, as a community, decided to not let these violent crimes define us.

In the hours and days that followed, dozens of mainstream media outlets descended upon the small college town while students, staff, faculty and some residents of the greater Santa Barbara area grieved, memorialized those who were lost, and supported one another.

We offer an avenue of expression in the form of an anthology that we have tentatively titled IV Strong Collaboration: Beyond May 23, 2014. We are joining together to co-edit this anthology, and we are seeking contributors of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, articles, essays and visual art, including photography and videography for inclusion in an e-book and/or hard copy publication.

The aim of this anthology is to be a collaborative piece that stems out of the community that was affected — not by the media outlets that tried to define us themselves. It is a co-edited anthology by three UCSB alumni: Kyley Scarlet (2014), Monica Lopez (1998) and Marisela Marquez (2002), Ph.D. We have come together to help facilitate an expression of how we, as members of a community, and several communities, demonstrated resiliency.

This anthology will be a compilation of artwork, poems, essays, visual art or anything you may want to share that highlights how individuals responded to the tragic events that occurred. What were you doing moments, hours or days after? How do you feel now, months later? What would you tell others who may find themselves in that same circumstance in their lives?

We want this project to highlight the light that we all saw through the unbelievable darkness that we found ourselves in.

Work submitted by the Jan. 15 deadline will be reviewed and considered for publication in the anthology. All work must be submitted with a signed contribution release, available by clicking here. Items submitted without the contribution release will not be reviewed.

Please send submissions and any accompanying files to [email protected].