Subscription Sales Begin for 2016-17 Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Season

Subscription sales are underway for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 2016-17 season, which will open Oct. 8 at the Lobero Theatre with a performance of Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony and Gershwin’s Concerto in F, featuring acclaimed pianist Wendy Chen.

The ensemble will present eight concerts in all during its 38th season, including appearances by noted soloists Paul Huang (violin) and Alessio Bax (piano). Prices start at $186, and for the first time subscribers can customize their ticket packages.

“Our new season is quite possibly our most ambitious yet, and has a little something for virtually every musical taste,” said Chamber Orchestra Executive Director Kevin A. Martin. “We are very excited and proud to offer a program so clearly rich in variety and artistry. We encourage subscribers to reserve their preferred seats now, as these concerts are sure to prove popular.”

Chen, who at age 15 debuted with the Los Angeles Philharmonic under conductor André Previn, became the youngest winner ever of the National Chopin Competition in 1990.

She has since performed throughout the world, garnering a steady stream of critical plaudits. The Boston Globe has lauded her “stamina, chops, brilliance and sensitivity.”

Tickets for the opening night party, including wine, hors d’oeuvres and a performance by State Street Ballet, must be purchased separately.

The SBCO’s 2016-17 season will continue Nov. 15 with an intimate chamber music concert in the Santa Barbara Courthouse’s newly restored Mural Room and will feature compositions by Astor Piazzolla, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Luigi Boccherini. Seating for this performance will be limited to 100.

The Chamber Orchestra will next present a holiday program of works by Baroque masters Purcell, Vivaldi and Corelli at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara Dec. 13.

Huang will take on Beethoven’s expansive and groundbreaking Violin Concerto in D, and the full ensemble will perform Schubert’s much-loved and majestic “Great” Symphony at the Lobero Theatre Jan. 24.

The SBCO also will present Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe on Valentine’s Day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, a woodwind showcase March 21 at the Lobero Theatre and a chamber music and dialog event featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman April 4 at the University Club before Bax closes out the season with Schumann’s intensely expressive Piano Concerto in A Minor at the Lobero.

Complete season program information is available online at http://sbco.org/concerts/season.

Once again, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will be led by the peerless Heiichiro Ohyama, who just completed his 33rd year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Maestro Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival.

Also a professor of music at the University of California from 1973-2003, he received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

To order subscriptions, go to http://sbco.org/concerts/tickets or call 805.966.2441. Single tickets for the 2016-17 season will go on sale in September.

Founded in 1978, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is devoted to presenting concerts and programming of exceptional quality and to fostering engagement with classical music among community members of all ages.

The organization’s reputation for excellence has long attracted musicians of uncommon achievement.

Current and former SBCO musicians perform with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Opera, Pacific Symphony and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

For more information, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.