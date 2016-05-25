Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Subscription Sales Underway for Opera Santa Barbara’s 2016-17 Season

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | May 25, 2016 | 2:50 p.m.

Subscription sales have begun for Opera Santa Barbara’s 2016-17 season, which will open with Georges Bizet’s timeless drama Carmen Nov. 4 and 6, followed by productions of Leoš Janáček’s imaginative The Cunning Little Vixen March 3 and 5 and Giacomo Puccini’s richly melodic La rondine April 28 and 30.

Prices start at just $77, and subscriber benefits include children’s discounts and free admission to the company’s new “Opera Goes to the Movies” series, which will launch in the fall.

To purchase subscriptions, visit www.operasb.com/subscription.php or call 805.898.3890. 

Opera Santa Barbara’s 23rd season is the first to be planned in its entirety by Kostis Protopapas, who was named the company’s artistic director last July.

“It’s my happy challenge as artistic director to assemble a season that gives some sense of what this amazing art form has to offer in terms of entertainment, feeling and meaning,” he said. “Taken together, these three works present a unique and compelling artistic proposition worth experiencing in its entirety. 

“We look forward to sharing these works with you, in productions painstakingly prepared by our production staff, orchestra and chorus and featuring some of the finest young American singers working today,” he said.  

Protopapas will make his company conducting debut for Opera Santa Barbara’s production of Carmen, Bizet’s ever-popular tale of love and jealousy that brims with delightful music.

Directed by Octavio Cardenas, the production will feature mezzo-soprano Leann Sandel-Pantaleo in the title role, tenor Harold Meers as Don José and soprano Jeanine De Bique as Micaëla.

Sandel-Pantaleo and Meers have performed with the Metropolitan Opera numerous times, and all three singers boast impressive international credits.

Superstar soprano — and UC Santa Barbara faculty member — Isabel Bayrakdarian will headline the cast of The Cunning Little Vixen, Janáček’s humorous and tender allegory about both the connections between people and animals and the cyclical nature of life and death.

Directed by Crystal Manich and designed by Francois-Pierre Couture, the new production will appeal to both children and adults and be performed in English with English subtitles.

Baritone David Kravitz will portray the Forester, and mezzo-soprano Lauren McNeese will make her company debut as the Fox.

Hailed as an “electrifying” performer by The New York Times, Bayrakdarian has captivated opera and concert audiences the world over, and Kravitz and McNeese are increasingly sought after by opera companies throughout the nation.

The season will conclude with Opera Santa Barbara’s premiere production of La rondine, Puccini’s elegant and poignant operetta about a worldly woman who falls in love with a naïve younger man, who in turn causes her to question the cost of her glittering existence.

Under the direction of Tara Faircloth, soprano Karin Wolverton will make her company debut as Magda de Civry, tenor Adam Diegel will sing the role of Ruggero Lastouc and baritone Zeffin Quinn Hollis will perform as Rambaldo Fernandez.

Diegel’s extensive credits include appearances with the Metropolitan Opera, while Wolverton and Hollis continue to earn plaudits for their versatility as performers.

All performances will take place at The Granada Theatre.

Subscribers can purchase season tickets for their children ages 17 and under for just $42. These discounted tickets allow for seating with parents in all sections of The Granada except the loge and boxes.  

For more information on tickets or the performing artists, visit www.operasb.org or call 805.898.3890. 

Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.

 

