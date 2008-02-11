Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Suderman Named Big West Player of Week

Gauchos forward averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds in wins over Fullerton and Irvine.

By Ryan Hall | February 11, 2008 | 11:04 a.m.

UCSB junior forward Kat Suderman has been named the Big West Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 10. Suderman averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds to lead UCSB to victories over Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine last week.

In Thursday’s 72-63 win over Fullerton, Suderman recorded her first double-double of the season and third of her career, with 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 23 minutes of action. Suderman, who attended Mission Prep High in San Luis Obispo, was 5-of-9 from the field and a flawless 5-for-5 at the free-throw line on the way to her 12th double-digit scoring effort in the last 14 games. Her 11 boards was a game high and stands as her high mark this season.

Two days later, she scored a career-high 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting in the Gauchos’ 77-69 victory over Irvine. Playing a total of just 22 minutes, she also established a new career mark for field goals made while leading UCSB to its 11th consecutive win.

For the week, Suderman shot 69.6 percent from the field as UCSB improved to 10-0 in the Big West.

This is Suderman’s first-career Player of the Week award.

UCSB hosts Cal State Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then returns to Big West play with a 2 p.m. Sunday match-up with Cal Poly in the Thunderdome.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

