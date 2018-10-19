Sue Forster Vincent, of Santa Barbara, 1937-2018

Posted on October 19, 2018 | 12:37 p.m.

Source: Scott Vincent

Sue Forster Vincent, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2018, at her home in Santa Barbara.

Born on Sept. 30, 1937, in Battle Creek, Mich., Sue was the daughter of a dentist and a teacher, Burton T. Forster and Carol Reynolds Forster.

Sue graduated from the University of Arizona and the University of Pennsylvania where she received a master’s degree in guidance and counseling in 1961.

Sue met the love of her life, Dr. Nicholas J. Vincent, at Penn in 1959, and they married in 1962.

She taught world history and English and was a school counselor while Nick was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy in Fallon, Nev., and later became a substitute teacher in San Francisco for four years while Nick completed his residency.

Sue and Nick moved to Santa Barbara in 1969, where Nick practiced ophthalmology for 31 years. In 1970, they welcomed their first son Scott, and less than two years later, twins John and Jim.

Sue was a devoted mother and strong advocate for education. She combined these passions in 1975 when she was elected to serve the first of two terms on the board of the Hope Elementary School District, at the same time volunteering as a docent at the Santa Barbara Historical Society Museum.

In 1988, Sue joined the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, serving for 25 years in nearly every leadership position including president.

She made her mark in all of the organization’s programs — serving infants to seniors — but never more than in 2000 when she created the Fostering Friends program to help foster youth when they are emancipated from foster care.

In 2012, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics named Sue their Healthcare Hero, recognizing her for a decade of tireless work at the Eastside Family Dental Clinic where she taught families dental hygiene and nutrition as part of Santa Barbara Smiles, an Assistance League program she helped create.

Sue was an early and active member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara for 12 years, serving for two years as a volunteer researcher.

Sue had a passion for tennis, golf, a long-running book club and a gourmet group that thrived for 40 years. She chaired the Women’s Golf Association at La Cumbre Country Club in 2011-12.

Sue’s generosity in giving her time and talents to the community was surpassed only by the kindness she offered without hesitation to her friends and family.

Spirited and direct, courageous and never complaining, Sue was a woman of integrity, honesty and compassion. She led a purposeful life.

Sue is survived by son Scott, his wife Rachil and grandsons Justin and Nate in Santa Barbara; son John and his wife Amelija in Santa Barbara; son Jim, his wife Lori and grandchildren Dylan, Riley, Ella and Finn in Pacific Palisades.

Sue was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, her parents and her brother Joel Forster.

A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, followed by a reception at La Cumbre Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, Santa Barbara, 93105.

