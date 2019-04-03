Sue McDonald Brings Home 3 Medals From World Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships

Sue McDonald of Santa Barbara earned three medals at the eighth World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Torún, Poland last week.
McDonald, competing in the 55 age division for USA Track & Field, took bronze in the 400 meters and 800 meters and a silver medal in the 4x200 relay.
The times in all three events were American records in the age group.
In the 400, she ran 1:04.38 and finished behind Virginia Mitchell of Great Britain (1:03.21) and Sigrid Gutierrez of Costa Rica (1:04.14).
In the 800 final, Mitchell won in 2:22.34 for a world record. Clare Elms of Great Britain was second in 2:23.20 and McDonald took third in a PR and American record of 2:27.56.
McDonald ran the third leg of the relay. The team of Jakstiene Neringa, Sandy Triolo, McDonald and Joy Upshaw clocked 1:57.70, finishing behind Germany (1:57.16).