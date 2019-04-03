Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 6:25 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Sue McDonald Brings Home 3 Medals From World Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 3, 2019 | 5:33 p.m.
Sue McDonald Click to view larger
Sue McDonald of Santa Barbara tries to catch Virginia Mitchell of Great Britain in their 800 heat race at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Poland. (Courtesy photo)

Sue McDonald of Santa Barbara earned three medals at the eighth World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Torún, Poland last week.

McDonald, competing in the 55 age division for USA Track & Field, took bronze in the 400 meters and 800 meters and a silver medal in the 4x200 relay.

The times in all three events were American records in the age group.

In the 400, she ran 1:04.38 and finished behind Virginia Mitchell of Great Britain (1:03.21) and Sigrid Gutierrez of Costa Rica (1:04.14).

In the 800 final, Mitchell won in 2:22.34 for a world record. Clare Elms of Great Britain was second in 2:23.20 and McDonald took third in a PR and American record of 2:27.56.

McDonald ran the third leg of the relay. The team of Jakstiene Neringa, Sandy Triolo, McDonald and Joy Upshaw clocked 1:57.70, finishing behind Germany (1:57.16).

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 