Suicidal Man Coaxed Out of Water at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara

Man was on a mental-health hold at Cottage Hospital when he left, heading for the harbor area

Authorities spent about an hour Thursday afternoon trying to take a suicidal man into custody after he jumped into the water at Stearns Wharf, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident began at about 12:40 p.m. after the man, who was on a mental-health hold, left Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Lt. Dan McGrew.

The man’s family tracked him down, and he told them he was going to kill himself in the water, McGrew said.

Officers were able to talk the man back up onto the wharf, McGrew said, but before he could be taken into custody, he jumped back into the water.

Harbor Patrol boats were called in to assist, and the man, whose name was not released, was eventually plucked out of the harbor.

“We waited until he got tired and he agreed to come in,” McGrew said.

The man, who was not injured, was taken back to the hospital.

The end of Stearns Wharf was shut down for a time while authorities dealt with the incident.

Santa Barbara city firefightes and AMR paramedics also responded to the incident.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

