Suicidal Man Leads to Standoff in Buellton

Law enforcement officers were attempting to convince a suicidal man to safely surrender Saturday night during a standoff in Buellton.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Avenue of Flags due to a report of a suicidal subjects, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

When deputies arrived, the man refused to leave the apartment, Hoover said.

“Based on information gathered at the scene, deputies were concerned he was a danger to himself and others,” Hoover said.

“In an abundance of caution the apartment building was evacuated and an emergency notification was sent out to residents in the surrounding area advising them to shelter in place.”

Deputies were on scene attempting to talk to the man inside the residence and resolve the situation peacefully, Hoover added.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.