Suicidal Man Prompts Shut Down of Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Highway 101 in Carpinteria was shut down briefly Tuesday night while sheriff’s deputies were negotiating with a suicidal man who was threatening to to jump from a freeway overpass.

At about 8:50 p.m., a 19-year-old Oxnard man called 9-1-1 to report that he was on the Casitas Pass Road overpass, and that he was going to jump, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

“A sheriff's deputy arrived on scene and began talking with the distressed man in an attempt to get him to come down,” Hoover said. “The 101 freeway was shut down and traffic was diverted for about 10 minutes.”

The deputy was able to coax the man to safety, Hoover said, and he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a mental evaluation.

The man’s name was not released.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day

