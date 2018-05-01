Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Highway 101 Reopened After ‘Suicidal’ Man Subdued in Buellton

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 5:42 p.m. | January 18, 2015 | 3:58 p.m.

Highway 101 was shut down in Buellton on Sunday afternoon after numerous reports of a despondent man threatening to jump from a freeway overpass.

A “suicidal subject” was hanging over the overpass of Highway 246 at Highway 101, according to emergency radio traffic.

The man was coaxed away from the ledge and subdued about 30 minutes later, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Sheriff’s deputies and county firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:45 p.m., along with an American Medical Response ambulance crew.

Officials shut down traffic in both directions on Highway 101 in the vicinity of the overpass, Hoover said.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Avenue of Flags, while northbound traffic was diverted at Santa Rosa Road, she said.

The freeway was reopened once the man was taken into custody.

The man, described as in his late 20s, was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for evaluation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

