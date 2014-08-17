‘Suicidal Man’ Rescued After Overnight Motorcycle Crash Near Highway 154

Emergency personnel searched in the early morning darkness Sunday for a “suicidal man” who had crashed his motorcycle in the rugged foothills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man called 9-1-1 shortly before 1:45 a.m. to say he had driven off the roadway on North San Marcos Road, about halfway between Cathedral Oaks Road and Highway 154, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

“While talking with dispatchers, the man relayed the extent of his injuries, but did not know his exact location,” Eliason said.

Emergency personnel were able to use the victim’s cell phone signal to “triangulate” his approximate location from cell towers in the area, and he eventually was located about 300 feet off the roadway in the 2200 block of North San Marcos Road, Eliason said.

“Trangulation is not an exact science, however, and it took firefighters some time to locate the victim,” he said.

No Santa Barbara County helicopters were on duty at the time, so a Ventura County Fire Department helicopter with a hoist was called in, Eliason said. Many locals heard the helicopter as it flew low overhead just before 3 a.m.

The man, whose name was not released, was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Eliason said.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash.

Click here for suicide-prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

