Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Suicidal’ Man Surrenders After Carpinteria Standoff

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 9, 2015 | 4:54 p.m.

Taidje Rayburn Robinson

A standoff with an armed and "suicidal" man at a Carpinteria motel ended peacefully Tuesday when he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Taidje Rayburn Robinson, 30, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of receiving a firearm in violation of a criminal protective order, committing a felony while out on bail for a felony, violating a domestic-violence restraining order, and resisting arrest with criminal threats, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the county Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m., when deputies were advised that Robinson had called and emailed a female associate in violation of a restraining order, Hoover said.

“He indicated that he was suicidal and in possession of a firearm,” Hoover said.

Deputies determined that Robinson was staying at the Motel 6 at 4200 Via Real, and went there to check on his welfare.

When Robinson saw the deputies, at about 10:40 a.m., he retreated into his motel room and refused to come out, Hoover said.

“As a precautionary measure, hotel guests and neighboring businesses were advised to evacuate or shelter in place,” Hoover said.

A sheriff’s negotiator was eventually able to contact Robinson via cell phone, and convinced him to surrender, Hoover said, adding that a recently purchased load shotgun was found in his room.

Via Real was shut down in the area during the incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 