‘Suicidal’ Man Surrenders After Carpinteria Standoff

A standoff with an armed and "suicidal" man at a Carpinteria motel ended peacefully Tuesday when he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Taidje Rayburn Robinson, 30, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of receiving a firearm in violation of a criminal protective order, committing a felony while out on bail for a felony, violating a domestic-violence restraining order, and resisting arrest with criminal threats, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the county Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m., when deputies were advised that Robinson had called and emailed a female associate in violation of a restraining order, Hoover said.

“He indicated that he was suicidal and in possession of a firearm,” Hoover said.

Deputies determined that Robinson was staying at the Motel 6 at 4200 Via Real, and went there to check on his welfare.

When Robinson saw the deputies, at about 10:40 a.m., he retreated into his motel room and refused to come out, Hoover said.

“As a precautionary measure, hotel guests and neighboring businesses were advised to evacuate or shelter in place,” Hoover said.

A sheriff’s negotiator was eventually able to contact Robinson via cell phone, and convinced him to surrender, Hoover said, adding that a recently purchased load shotgun was found in his room.

Via Real was shut down in the area during the incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.