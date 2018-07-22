Man with Gun Prompts Partial Evacuation of Jalama Beach Campground, Threatens to Kill Himself

A confrontation with a man with a gun Saturday night led to a partial evacuation of campers at Jalama Beach County Park, about 20 miles south of Lompoc.

At approximately 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol and Lompoc police officers, and California State Parks rangers responded to a report of a suicidal man in a motor home at the popular park, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said the 63-year-old Arizona man had a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot himself.

Law enforcement officers, along with the county Air Support Unit, partially evacuated the campground as sheriff’s deputies began talking with the man.

“While being asked to exit the motorhome, the subject repeatedly opened the door and at one time had a handgun pointed to his head,” Hoover said.

After more than an hour of consistent efforts to communicate with the man, deputies were able to calm him and de-escalate the situation, she added.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .