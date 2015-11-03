Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Suicidal Orcutt Man Dodges Bullet But Not Jail Cell

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 3, 2015 | 12:15 a.m.

A suicidal Orcutt man who allegedly threatened sheriff’s deputies dodged a bullet — literally — on Monday, before ending up behind bars.

Deputies were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Jullien Drive, where Nathan Prock, 37, allegedly was trying to stab himself, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman who called 9-1-1 told dispatchers Prock claimed to have a firearm, and would “shoot cops if they don’t shoot him.”

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Prock on the sidewalk.

“The suspect had his hands wrapped in a quilt and advanced quickly and purposefully towards the deputies,” Hoover said. “As he approached, he lifted up his arm, which was covered with the quilt, pointed it directly at a deputy, and ignored orders to stop his advance.

“Fearing that his partner was about to be shot, one of the deputies fired his weapon.”

Prock fell to the ground, but almost immediately got back up and became combative with deputies, Hoover said.

He was subdued with a taser, and deputies determined that he had not been hit by any bullets, Hoover said, adding that he was unarmed.

Prock was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer.

“As is standard for any officer-involved shooting case, the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation,” Hoover said. “Once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review. The involved deputies have been put on routine administrative leave.” 

