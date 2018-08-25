Suicidal Woman at Lake Cachuma Was Attorney for Man Who Dumped 5-Year-Old Son’s Body There

Rebecca Lizarraga of Ojai represented father of Piqui Andressian in bitter divorce and custody matters last year

The suicidal woman with a gun involved in a standoff Thursday with authorities at Lake Cachuma was the family law attorney for the South Pasadena man who killed his young son last year and dumped his body at the lake.

The badly decomposed remains of 5-year-old Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr. were located more than two months after he disappeared while in his father’s custody.

Rebecca Lizarraga represented Aramazd Andressian, 35, who was convicted of strangling his son and dumping his body near the Bradbury Dam Observation Point at the west end of the lake.

That’s the same location where Lizarraga, 50, of Ojai, allegedly fired several shots from a gun and threatened to kill herself Thursday afternoon.

After more than a two-hour standoff with Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, she was taken into custody when deputies deployed “less-lethal” weapons to subdue her.

The elder Andressian and the boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, were involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle in April 2017 when Piqui disappeared following a day at Disneyland with his father.

Piqui’s remains were discovered on July 1, 2017, in a brushy area near the observation point after his father confessed to the killing and directed investigators to the location where he had left the body.

Investigators determined that the boy had been strangled.

Fox 11 TV News in Los Angeles was the first to report Lizarraga’s connection to the Andressian tragedy, and noted that Thursday’s incident came on the one-year anniversary of Andressian’s sentencing to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his son.

It also happened on the day that the state Assembly passed “Piqui’s Resolution,” which seeks to protect children by prioritizing the “safety of the child” in custody decisions over the current standard of “best interest.”

The nonbinding measure, introduced by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, was championed by Estevez in the wake of her son’s murder.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, Lizarraga’s case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with the recommendation that she be charged with illegal and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sheriff’s Department records indicated that Lizarraga was not in custody Friday night.

