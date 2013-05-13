Suicidal Woman Tumbles from Cliff at Arroyo Burro Beach

Victim runs into the ocean after emergency personnel arrive on scene

Emergency personnel responded to Arroyo Burro Beach Monday afternoon after a suicidal woman jumped from the cliffs to the shoreline below, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews were called out shortly after noon, and located the victim on the beach south of Arroyo Burro, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

The victim, whose name was not released, was with her boyfriend when she suddenly tumbled down the steep hillside, which is over 100 ft. in height, Pitney said.

“We thought she was going to be unresponsive when we got here,” Pitney said, “but then she jumped up and ran off into the surf.”

A Harbor Patrol officer eventually coaxed the woman out of the water, and she was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, Pitney said.

