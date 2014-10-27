Free Suicide Prevention Forum to Feature Speaker Kevin Hines and Resource Fair

The Transitions-Mental Health Association along with The Glendon Association of Santa Barbara County is pleased to invite the public to a Suicide Prevention Forum from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria (near the airport).

The free forum will feature Kevin Hines, author of Cracked...Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt.

When Hines was 19 years old, two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of 33 to survive the fall and now actively spreads the message of living mentally healthy around the country and the globe. Hines will speak about his firsthand experience with suicidal thoughts and his eventual attempt to end his life. Click here to learn more.

A discussion will follow the keynote presentation, led by Lisa Firestone, Ph.D. Dr. Firestone is the director of research and education at The Glendon Association and senior editor at www.PsychAlive.org. She is a clinical psychologist and suici­dologist specializing in the assessment, treat­ment and management of high-risk individuals.

Dr. Firestone is the co-author of numerous articles and books chapter on suicide and well as co-author of the books The Self Under Siege; Sex and Love in Intimate Relationships; Conquer Your Critical Inner Voice and Creating a Life of Meaning and Compassion. She is also a popular blogger on Psychology Today and Huffington Post. Dr. Firestone is a national and international speaker on topics that include suicide, and violence, parenting and couple relationships. Learn more about Firestone’s work by clicking here.

The forum will also include a local resources and mental health services fair. Attendees seeking services for themselves or someone else are welcome to visit with representatives from over 30 local agencies and county departments. Additionally, Hines will be hosting a book signing.

This event is presented by Transitions-Mental Health Association and The Glendon Association and is funded by CalMSHA.

For more information about this event, visit the event webpage by clicking here.

— Shannon McOuat is a marketing coordinator for the Transitions-Mental Health Association.