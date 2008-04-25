Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Suicide Squeeze Sounds Death Knell for Gauchos

Cal Poly bunts home winning run in bottom of the ninth for 3-2 victory.

By Rory Davis | April 25, 2008 | 7:31 p.m.

Ryan Lee’s game-winning suicide-squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning propelled Cal Poly to a 3-2 comeback win over UCSB on Friday night in San Luis Obispo. Starters Mike Ford of UCSB and Eric Massingham of Cal Poly were locked in a pitchers’ duel throughout, with each lasting 8.1 innings.

UCSB (27-13 overall, 6-4 in Big West Conference play) scored first, plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Catcher Chris McMurray led off the inning with a bunt single to third base. Steve Cook, a junior transfer from SBCC, followed with a single of his own, putting runners on first and second. Brian Gump then laced an RBI single to right field to give the Gauchos a 1-0 lead. Center fielder Chris Fox followed suit, taking an 0-1 offering from Massingham (4-4) and lining it up the middle for UCSB’s second run.

Cal Poly (18-20, 6-7)  countered in the bottom of the seventh when Wes Dorrell doubled down the right field line to start things off. Adam Melker drew a one-out walk to put runners on the corners. With two out and two on, shortstop Kyle Smith doubled into the right center field gap, scoring Dorrell and Melker to knot the game, 2-2.

After pitching a scoreless eighth inning, Ford (5-3) took the bump in the bottom of the ninth. Brent Morel led off with a double down the left field line. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to third, Lee bunted down the first base line, allowing Morel to scamper home with the game-winning run.

The Gauchos and Mustangs play game two of their three-game weekend series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

