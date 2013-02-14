Suicide Suspected After UCSB Student Found Dead at Dorm

Santa Barbara County coroner’s investigators are looking into the death of a 20-year-old male student at UCSB whose body was discovered earlier this week in a dorm room on campus.

The victim, whose name was not released, was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a room at the San Rafael Residence Hall, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“This is not a criminal investigation, and appears to be a suicide,” Hoover said, “but we are still waiting for toxicology results to determine the exact cause of death.”

The San Rafael Residence Hall is home to continuing, transfer and international students, according to the campus housing website. It’s located on the western edge of the main UCSB campus, near Manzanita Village and adjacent to Isla Vista.

