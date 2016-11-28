Sulaiman Bah Leads Laguna Blanca in Opener

Freshman Sulaiman Bah scored two goals in his high school soccer debut, leading Laguna Blanca to a 4-3 win over Santa Clara in a season opener on Monday in Hope Ranch.
Ethan Tyng scored a goal and added an assist for the Owls.
"We fought very hard," said coach Gof Boyoko, a former UCSB soccer player.
