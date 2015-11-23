Sullivan Goss’ 100 GRAND Exhibit to Offer Affordable Masterpieces

Advice

Sullivan Goss is pleased to announce the seventh annual 100 GRAND exhibition.

Featuring 100 quality works of art for $1,000 or less, the exhibition has become an incubator of emerging talent, an entryway for beginning collectors, a holiday celebration in the art community and an ever timely reminder that everyone's life is improved by the addition of original works of art.

The exhibition opens Dec. 3, 2015, during Santa Barbara's 1st Thursday.

With nearly 1,000 people attended over the course of the evening during last year's event, December's 1st Thursday at Sullivan Goss has become one of the area's must-attend events of the year, a chance for artists and collectors to get together, network and celebrate the accomplishments of another year in art.

100 GRAND will feature paintings, drawings, photographs, assemblage and sculpture by emerging and established artists that are priced to sell and sized (for the most part) to fit into smaller spaces.

For this year's exhibition, contemporary curator Susan Bush was able to secure work from many of last year's best-selling artists, and 17 new artists who have never before shown with Sullivan Goss join those crowd favorites.



Often, the gallery will use the 100 GRAND exhibition as testing ground to see what new ideas, aesthetics, materials or artists will find an audience.

With 100 GRAND, new and younger collectors can begin to acquire and learn about original art from a serious gallery at an affordable price.

With the works of emerging artists, collectors get an opportunity to get in on the ground floor, and for the gallery's regular roster of successful, mid-career artists, collectors get an opportunity to buy works below market rate.

For these reasons, sales are usually brisk. Because its first come first serve, buyers are encouraged to arrive early and to act fast.

Artists whose work will be available include Meredith Brooks Abbott, Benjamin Anderson, Scott Anderson, Sean Anderson, Kit Boise-Cossart, Ken Bortolazzo, Aron Bothman, Liz Brady, Lisabette Brinkman, Phoebe Brunner, Pat Calonne, Chris Chapman, Patricia Chidlaw, Cathy Clemens, Connie Connally, Maria Costa, Tom de Walt, Jeanne Dentzel, Joseph DiSipio, Alia El-Bermani, Kathleen Elsey, Pamela Enticknap, Peggy Ferris, Kee Flynn, Pausha Foley, Jon Francis, Valori Fussell, Rosemarie Gebhart, Nancy Gifford, Dane Goodman, Robin Gowen, Ruthy Green, Skye Gwilliam, Jason Hadley, Bay Hallowell, Holli Harmon, Derek Harrison, Jim Hodgson, Ingrid Holden, Cynthia James, Frank Kirk, Mary-Austin Klein, Kathleen Klein-Wakefield, Philip Koplin, Marilee Krause, Dan Levin, Mark Lozano, Laurie MacMillan, Larry McAdams, Sara McCook-Woodburn, Virginia McCracken, Susan McDonnell, Barbara McIntyre, Svetlana Meritt, Julie Montgomery, Theil Morgan, Zoë Nathan, John Nava, Jon Ng, Lisa Pedersen, Angela Perko, Chris Peters, Hank Pitcher, Ian Putnam, Maria Rendon, Joan Rosenberg-Dent, Lindsey Ross, Blakeney Sanford, Susan Savage, Marie Schoeff, Susan Shapiro, Lanny Sherwin, Elena Siff, Nicole Strasburg, Marlene Struss, Tracey Sylvester Harris, James David Thomas, Susan Tibbles, Dug Uyesaka, Thomas Van Stein, Sarah Vedder, Deborah Veldkamp, Nina Warner, Roe Anne White, Monica Wiesblott, Paige Wilson, Vani Winick, Karen Zazon, Abigail Zimmerman and Michele Zuzalek.

Come to the opening and explore, acquire, network and celebrate! 100 GRAND opens on 1st Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 2015, at Sullivan Goss.

— Nathan Vonk represents Sullivan Goss.