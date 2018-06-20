Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:31 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Sullivan Goss Exhibit Spotlights UCSB Artist Alums

By Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery | May 7, 2018 | 10:48 a.m.

In conjunction with UCSB and the alumni All Gaucho Reunion, Sullivan Goss is hosting an exhibit for artist alums of UCSB through June 3 at its gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The exhibit comprises a diverse group of artists spanning nearly 40 years, each of whom has made waves in the art world since their time at UCSB.

The event supports the UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund. Five percent of all sales for the duration of the month-long show will be donated to the fund, which provides support to high-achieving UCSB students who have financial need.

Alumni artists included in the show are: Tony Askew, Phoebe Brunner, Patricia Chidlaw, Bruce Cohen, Larry Cohen, Mary Heebner, Julika Lackner, John Nava, Tom Pazderka, Rafael Perea, Hank Pitcher, Maria Rendon, Richard Schloss, Nicole Strasburg and Dug Uyesaka.

For more information, visit www.sullivangoss.com.

— Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery.

 

