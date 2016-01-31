Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sullivan Goss to Exhibit Wanderlust of Urban Realist Patricia Chidlaw

A painting featured in ‘Patricia Chidlaw: Departures’ at Sullivan Goss.
A painting featured in ‘Patricia Chidlaw: Departures’ at Sullivan Goss. (Patricia Chidlaw photo)
By Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery | January 31, 2016 | 5:20 p.m.

Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery presents Patricia Chidlaw's first solo exhibition in Santa Barbara in over 10 years. It is her first solo exhibition at Sullivan Goss and marks a new chapter in the gallery's representation of one of California's most renowned urban realists.

Born in San Francisco, Chidlaw was the daughter of an officer, she traveled extensively in Europe and across America as her parents moved from one military posting to the next.

Early, transient life on the road influences her paintings today in both the feelings they evoke and in their iconography: roadside attractions, the fringe of urban life, the view from a train window, places both recently inhabited and long vacated.

Many are quintessentially Californian. Chidlaw paints the landscape, its architecture and the signs of human presence, but she rarely paints the people themselves.

An artist dedicated to painting the American landscape, Chidlaw focuses on scenes from the outskirts of town, the in-between areas of urban inhabitation and rural isolation.

Her painting style echoes Edward Hopper and other great American realist painters. Her interiors and exteriors have a lonely quality to them, but it is the shared loneliness of an American population who must frequently seek their future and fortune in strange new places.  

We are all outsiders somewhere, her work seems to imply.

Patricia came to Santa Barbara to earn her bachelor's degree in fine art from UC Santa Barbara. Trading in a life of wanderlust, she put down roots in Santa Barbara.  

She and her husband still venture out either by rail or by car, looking for inspiration for her next great painting. The open road still calls.

Come to the opening of Chidlaw's exhibit, "Departures," during Santa Barbara 1st Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, from 5-8 p.m.

Nathan Vonk represents Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 