Registration Open at SBCC School of Extended Learning

If a grand expedition or safari is out of the question this summer, SBCC School of Extended Learning is a good place for adult students, professionals and retirees to fulfill their summer bucket lists.

The benefits of nature take a front seat this summer — indoors and out — with a host of classes to help students experience nature.

The two six-week summer sessions include 636 tuition-free and fee-based offerings to enhance student abilities and capture the beauty of the outdoors through art and photography.

Registration is now open for summer sessions with tuition-free classes starting May 21 and June 30, plus fee-based classes starting each week throughout the summer, including nights and weekends.

“Summer is the perfect season to recharge, but travel is not in the cards for everyone,” said Melissa Moreno, School of Extended Learning interim vice president.

“At the SBCC School of Extended Learning, a passport isn’t necessary to gain new experiences, meet different people or do something just for you. Our sessions are designed to fit anyone’s schedule and bring fun and adventure to your summer,” she said.

Here are a few of the options:

» Nature and Self-Healing: For Older Adults, Tuition-free

Beginner PSY NC003/CRN 20993: Six Wednesdays beginning 5/23, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Intermediate PSY NC097/CRN 20973: Six Tuesdays beginning 5/23, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

» Botanical Illustration: For Older Adults, ART NC156/CRN 20912, Tuition-free

Six Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning 5/22, 1:15-3:25 p.m.

» Discover the Secret Language of Animal Tracks 19123/ID 21700, Fee: $75

Five Saturdays 5/26-6/23, 9 a.m.-noon

» Location Photo Shoots with a Pro, 41107401/ID 21703, Fee: $150

Five Saturdays 5/26-6/23, 9 a.m.-noon

» Tuition-free classes: World of Interest for Older Adults

» Fee-based courses: Photography for Travelers, The Perfect Spot: Plein Art Painting for the Hearty and Adventurous; How to Select the Best Plants When Visiting a Nursery

Application and registration are required and can most conveniently be completed in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. Registration is also available by phone, 683-8200, or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

