Summer at Laguna | ParentNooz

Action-packed summer program for children ages four to ten at Laguna Blanca's lower campus in Montecito

As a part of Noozhawk's 2018 ParentNooz Summer Camp Guide, Noozhawk visited Laguna Blanca's Lower School Campus in Montecito to learn more about summer camp at Laguna.

Summer 2018 at Laguna promises tons of fun and sun for campgoers on their Lower School campus in Montecito. Their enthusiastic team of teachers looks forward to giving your child a memorable day-camp experience.

Students ages 4-10 will be placed in age-based groups and will experience a variety of offerings throughout the day, including arts and crafts; outside sports and games, including rock wall climbing; building and programming with LEGO; and prepping for singing stardom in music. With so much to do and explore, each day will be a fun and engaging experience!

Summer camp dates: 8/6 - 8/17. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

