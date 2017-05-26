YMCA Camp Keeps Kids Moving, Exploring, Learning

To help make sure children and teens in Santa Barbara are adventurous, active and healthy this summer, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA is offering day/sleepaway camps

YMCA camps offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover interests and create memories.

While summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore, for some, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year.

Attending YMCA summer camp is an opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active.

“Summer camp is an excellent way to ensure kids stay engaged socially, physically, and academically throughout the summer,” said Kevin Pappas, Youth & Teen Program director, Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

“In our day/sleepaway camps, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential," he said.

"We encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long,” he said.

Pappas said there are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp:

Adventure: Summer camp is about a variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. Visit www.ciymca.org for details.

Healthy fun: Day and sleep-away camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve healthy-eating habits.

Personal growth: In the welcoming environment of camp, youth can learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities.

Friendships: Amid the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. Bonds formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.

Memories: Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA offers a wide variety of camps. And, to ensure all youth have the chance to experience camp, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need.

Those interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, can donate to the Y at www.giveciymca.org.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/santabarbara/ or call 687-7727.

— Felicia Sutherland Santa Barbara Family YMCA.