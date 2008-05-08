Summer Camp Directory-Working File

Top

ACADEMIC

ART

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PARKS AND RECREATION

COMPUTERS

DANCE

DAY ACTIVITIES

ELINGS PARK

FINANCE

FITNESS

GIRLS INC

GOLF

GYMNASTICS

LAGUNA BLANCA SCHOOL

LANGUAGE

MANNERS

MARTIAL ARTS

MUSIC

NATURE

OCEAN ADVENTURES

PAGE YOUTH CENTER

RELIGION

RESIDENCY

RIDING

SCIENCE

SEWING

SINGING

SPANISH

SPORTS

THEATER

UCSB

WATER SPORTS

WILDERNESS

WRITING

YMCA

ACADEMIC





California Learning Center

805.563.1579

www.clcsb.com/directions.html



Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

800.300.1818

www.lindamoodbell.com



Notre Dame School

805.965.1033

www.notredamesb.org



Providence Hall

805.962.4400

www.ProvidenceHallSB.org



Whiz Kidz

805.696.9449

www.WHIZKIDZ.net

Back to Top





ART





Color Me Mine

805.571.1601

www.goleta.colormemine.com



Museum of Art

805.962.1661

www.sbma.net



Oxbow Summer Art Camp

707.255.6000

www.NoLanyardsCamp.org



Westmont College Think Camps: Kidzart

805.565.7247

www.thinkcamps.org

Back to Top

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PARKS AND RECREATION





Address: 620 Laguna Street, Parks and Recreation Administration Office

For more information: www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/ or call 805.564.5495



Aquacamp

Ages: 6-10

Dates: Begins June 23, with four two-week sessions plus one action-packed week

Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Casa Las Palmas in Chase Palm Park

Description: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Aquacamp is filled with exciting adventures, including visits to Long Beach Aquarium, the Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary and the Santa Barbara Zoo and various local beaches. Trips and activities vary each session. For more information, call 805.897.2680.



Archery Clinic

Ages: 9-11 and 12-17

Dates: Begins June 24, with four one-hour sessions per group on successive Tuesdays

Times: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., or 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Location: Dwight Murphy Softball Field

Description: Everyone enjoys this exciting sport that promotes mental concentration, self-improvement, and self-esteem. All equipment provided. Clinics are by age group and limited in size. For more information, call 805.564.5422



Art from the Heart

805.564.5495

http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/



Beach Volleyball Clinic

Ages: 9-17

Dates: Begins June 23, with eight one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon

Location: East Beach Volleyball Courts

Description: All ability levels are welcome to join instructor and Santa Barbara Masters Champion Jon Lee at East Beach for a morning immersion in beach volleyball. Players are introduced to doubles and six-person team play and are coached on correct ball handling, passing, setting, and hitting. For more information, call 805.897.2680



Cheer Skills and Dance Thrills

Ages: 10-12, 13-15

Dates: Begins July 14, with two one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Carrillo Recreation Center

Description: This week-long camp offers instruction in basic cheers, sideline chants, dance choreography, and half-time routines. Cheerleaders also learn about proper nutrition and receive tips on doing hair and make-up to achieve a professional level of stage presence. This five-day clinic culminates with a public performance where parents and friends are bound to be thrilled with your new skills!

For more information, call 805.564.5495



Discovery Camp

Ages: 10-13

Dates: Begins June 30, with two one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Location: Westmont College, 955 La Paz Road

Description: Cosponsored by Endowment for Youth Committee, this unique one-week camp is an opportunity to expand your young scientist’s understanding of science. For more information, call 805.565.7247 or the Endowment for Youth office at 805.730.3347



Doggone Fun Camp

Ages: 9-14

Dates: Begins June 23, with seven one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m.-noon

Location: Pershing Park Softball Outfields

Description: This is the only camp where dogs attend camp along with their young human companions. Participants learn obedience training with their canine, exercise with their dog, and learn about dog health and responsible pet ownership. For more information, call 805.564.5422



Jr. Counselor Training

805.564.5418

www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/



Jr. Lifeguards Program

805.564.5418

www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/



Just-4-Kicks Soccer

Ages: 6-14

Dates: Begins June 23, with three one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon

Location: Dwight Murphy Park Soccer Field

Description: This intensive soccer clinic is the best way for your child to learn fundamental soccer skills or improve his/her current skills. These clinics help the beginning to intermediate level participant become interested in school or club soccer competition. For more information, call 805.564.5422



Ka Nai’a Outrigger & Kayaking Clinic

Ages: 8-16

Dates: Begins July 14, with two one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon

Location: West Beach

Description: Your child will enjoy the experience and challenges of kayaking and team paddling taught through professional coaching and supervision. All equipment is provided. Note: All participants must be able to tread water. For more information, call 805.969.5595



Kidz Love Soccer

Ages: 5-12

Dates: Begins July 28, with three one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., or 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Dwight Murphy Soccer Field

Description:

Half Day Camp: Learn the basic and advanced techniques of soccer, and compete in an age-appropriate “world cup” tournament.

All Day Camp: Play soccer in the morning and later enjoy water play, soccer earth ball (48” high), soccer videos, and tabletop soccer games. A full soccer match will be played as the last event each day.

For more information, call 805.564.5422



Kiteboarding Clinic

Ages: 10-18

Beginning Clinic

Dates: Begins July 14, with four one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: East Beach

Description: The Beginning Clinic covers the basics: how to rig the kite, fly, launch, and land it, and how the safety systems work. After a thorough introduction to gear and safety components, our experienced instructors take you to the water for an introduction to body drags.

Intermediate Clinic

Dates: Begins August 4, with four one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: East Beach

Description: This intermediate level helps you become fully immersed in the sport. The focus is on water activities including body drags, beginning board skills, water re-launch, self-rescue and safety. All water instruction is accompanied by instructors who follow you downwind as your kite skills and confidence increase.

For more information, call 805.897.2680



Nature Camp

Ages: 6-10

Dates: Begins June 23, with four two-week sessions and one-week ‘highlight’ session that includes an overnight campout at Skofield Park

Times: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Description: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Nature Camp at Skofield Park teaches an appreciation of nature and preservation of our environment. Campers enjoy family night and sleepover, crafts, skits, camp songs and many field trips. Extended day program is available.

Skateboard Clinic

Ages: 7-13

Dates: Begins June 23, with nine one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Location: Skater’s Point in Chase Palm Park

Description: One of our most popular camps. Participants get exclusive access to Skater’s Point during clinic time while they learn and practice proper techniques, improve their skateboard skills, and experience the challenges of Skater’s Point. Skateboard, helmet, knee and elbow pads are required. For more information, call 805.564.5495

Sports & Beach

Ages: 8-12

Dates: Begins June 23, with nine one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Dwight Murphy Field

Description: Lively and varied activities include sports like archery, nationball, flag football, ultimate frisbee, individual and team Olympic-style events. Excursions include the back side of Rincon, Carpinteria State Beach and East Beach.

Summer Clay Camp

Ages: 7-14

Dates: 14 one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m.-noon, or 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Location: Chase Palm Park Crafts Center, 234 East Cabrillo Blvd.

Description: These week-long, three-hour camps are designed to increase your child’s studio time. A flexible curriculum includes Throwing on the Wheel; Tile Making; Clay & Culture and Contemporary Clay. For more information, call 805.897.1982

Teen Programs

Teen Programs brings you a summer full of thrills with Summer Late Nights 2007. You won’t want to miss out on the Wednesday and Saturday trips to Southern California’s theme parks like Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and Disneyland. The cool Twelve35 Teen Center has game nights, Karaoke nights, movies, dances, and more. Call 882-1235 for teen summer information or visit www.sbparksandrecreation.com/teens

Tennis Clinics

Ages: 7-14

Dates: Begins June 23, with four one-week sessions

Times: Monday thru Friday, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Pershing Park

Description: Let our USPTA instructors teach your children the fundamentals of the game and develop their speed, agility, concentration, core strength, stamina, and mental toughness at the same time. For more information, call 805.564.5573

Back to Top

COMPUTERS





Westmont College Think Camps: Computer Quest

805.565.7247

www.thinkcamps.org

Back to Top

DANCE





Ballet Santa Barbara

805.450.7535

Carrillo Recreation Center

Dance Camp at GVCC

805.683.0871

www.gvccschoolofballet.com

Friday Night Dance Classes

805.967.3103

255 S. Magnolia Ave., Old Town Goleta

Gustafson Dance

805.965.6690

www.gustafsondance.com

Hip hop Kidz

805.879.1797

www.hiphopkidz.net

Back to Top

DAY ACTIVITIES

Central Coast Sports & Travel Camps

800.277.CAMP

www.centralcoastcamp.com

Kid’s Club

805.967.3937

[email protected]

Montessori Center

805.683.9383, ext. 106

SB Christian School: Summer Learning Adventure

805.563.4770

3723 Modoc Road

S.B. Museum of Natural History Nature Adventures Camp

805.682.4711, ext. 171

www.sbnature.org

Ty Warner Sea Center: Adventure Camp

805.682.4711, ext. 171

www.sbnature.org

United Boys & Girls of Santa Barbara County

Carpinteria 805.684.4718

Goleta 805.967.5399

Lompoc 805.736.4978

Westside Santa Barbara 805.560.8852

Westmont College Think Camps

805.565.7247

www.thinkcamps.org

Back to Top

ELINGS PARK





Dates: June 23 - August 22 (To see specific dates for individual camps, visit our website)

Times: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mon- Fri (extended care available from 8-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.)

Cost: $180/week* (includes lunch, snacks, and a camp T-shirt) *scholarships available

Location:1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Registration: Call 805.569.5611 or visit www.elingspark.org

Nature and Games Camp

Ages: 5-12

Description: Nature and Games Camp includes nature hikes, outdoor games, plant germination, arts and crafts using natural materials, and education about native plants and animals. Among our guest speakers are staff from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Public Works, and the Humane Society who instruct the children in a variety of areas, including fire safety, water conservancy, and animal appreciation and safety.

Sports and Activities Camp

Ages: 5-12

Description: Sports and Activities Camp includes a variety of games and non-competitive sports activities, such as hiking, tag, kickball, frisbee, relays, capture the flag, basketball drills and water games.

Softball Camp

Ages: 6-12 (girls only)

Description: Come play ball at the Elings Park Castagnola Softball Complex—one of the finest facilities of its kind in Santa Barbara. This exciting camp includes instruction in basic skills –throwing, catching, batting and fielding– as well as strategy for game situations. All skill levels are welcome.

Mountain Bike Camp

Ages: 7-14

Description: Our experienced instructors guide your child through the basics of trail etiquette, bike maintenance, and riding skills, and will prepare participants to compete in future races here at the Park. Participants are required to bring a functioning mountain bike and a helmet. Space is limited, so be sure to register early! (Note: The cost for this camp is $130, and it ends at 12 p.m. daily.)

BMX Camp

Ages: 5-12

Description: Come ride Elings Park ’s BMX track with other young riders from across the County! BMX camp is designed for riders of all levels and abilities. Improve basic skills, learn track etiquette, and get a great workout in the beautiful outdoors. BMX is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and Elings Park is home to many nationally ranked riders. Each participant must bring their own helmet and a functioning bike.

One Premier Soccer Camp

Ages: 6-12

Description: Improve your flexibility and coordination and develop all-around skills in the world’s most popular sport. All skill levels welcome. Participants receive a One Premiere soccer ball and Elings Park camp T-shirt.

Rugby Camp

Ages: 5-12

Description: Learn the basic rules and skills of the second most popular sport in the world. With coaches from UCSB men’s and women’s rugby, campers will receive first-class instruction. Participants receive a youth rugby ball and an Elings Park camp T-shirt.

Theater Camp

Ages: 7-14

Description: Come experience the world of William Shakespeare through creative exercises and theater games designed especially for children. This camp emphasizes expression, technique, and tons of fun—all in Godric Grove’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater. To read a short biography of this year’s instructor, click here.

Rob Crawford’s Baseball Academy

Ages: 6-12

Description: Back by popular demand, Elings Park offers a fantastic opportunity for campers of all skill levels to learn and improve through games and drills in throwing, catching, batting and fielding. All skill levels are welcome.

Back to Top

FINANCE



Creative Wealth

805.957.1024

www.creativewealthintl.org

Back to Top

FITNESS



MY GYM Children’s Fitness Center

805.563.7336

[email protected]

Back to Top

GIRLS INC.



Goleta Valley Center

805.967.0319

Email: [email protected]

www.girlsincsb.org

Back to Top

Santa Barbara Center

805.963.4017

Email: [email protected]

www.girlsincsb.org

Back to Top

GOLF



Twin Lake JUNIOR GOLF CAMP

805.964.1414

6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta

Back to Top

GYMNASTICS



Beach Star Gymnastics Theme Camps

805.684.9900

members.cox.net/beachstarsgym/

S.B. Gymnastics Club

805.683.1724

www.santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com

Back to Top

LAGUNA BLANCA SCHOOL



Location: 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Description: You are invited to Laguna Blanca School for another summer of fun with creative and challenging courses for every interest. Learn a second language, throw pottery, explore Mythology in film, and more. In keeping with Laguna’s approach to education, class sizes will be kept small to enhance individualized attention and intensive learning. All classes will be taught by Laguna Blanca’s outstanding faculty. Challenging credit and non-credit courses are available from three-day to six-week sessions with the first session beginning on June 23. For-credit courses are UC-approved. Make plans now to join us for a memorable summer! For more information, visit www.lagunablanca.org/summer, or call 805.687.2461.

Early Summer Session



Baseball Fundamentals Clinic (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 1-8

Cost: $75 for three-day session

Dates: July 23-35

Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Description: Hit a homerun! This clinic is designed to develop fundamental baseball skills and respect for the game. Players will learn and practice the following essential baseball skills:

pitching, catching, defense, base running, and hitting.

Coach Daniel Boswell

Ceramics (for credit)

Ages: Grades 9-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit), $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 1 p.m.-4p.m.

Description: Students use hands-on manipulation of clay to produce three-dimensional forms through a number of different techniques. Assignments include wheel thrown pottery, pinch pots, slab reliefs, coil pots, and sculpted forms. Emphasis is on creativity, proportion, and form. Also includes an introduction to the application of high fire lead-free glazes.

Instructor Chris J. Johnson

Computer Programming (for credit)

Ages: Grades 9-12

Cost: $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23-July 11

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Description: An introduction to computer programming fundamentals implemented in JAVA using a visual/action driven approach. Learn to write programs involving simple graphics and create graphical animations. Students will be introduced to event driven programming that allows interaction through mouse movements, buttons, scroll bars, etc. This is a “hands-on” class!

Instructor Dan Ary

Digital Photography (for credit)

Ages: Grades 3-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit), $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Description: This course covers the fundamentals of using a digital camera, an introduction to Photoshop CS3, and the production of digital photos in both small and large formats. Lectures, exposure to the work of professional photographers, camera usage, and lighting techniques will help students to compile a digital portfolio of their own work. In-class critiques and location shoots round out this course.

Instructor Chris J. Johnson

French 1 (for credit)

Ages: Grades 9-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Description: Students will learn the fundamentals of the French language while exploring the colorful culture of France. Conversation, reading, and writing skills will be taught through engaging exercises and fun activities.

Madame le Professeur Maud Maillard

Geometry (for credit)

Ages: Grades 8-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Description: Prerequisite: algebra 1

A standard course in Geometry, including the concepts of triangle similarity and congruence, complicated area problems, special quadrilaterals, the art of angle chasing, power of a point, 3-dimensional geometry, and geometric proofs, circles, and cords.

Instructors Cate Barrey & Dan Ary

Latin 1 (for credit)

Ages: Grades 9-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Description: The perfect introductory course for students new to Latin. Learn the basics of grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, and reading. Explore Latin influences on the English language, mythology, culture, and the history of Rome. Rising LBS eighth graders may take the course with special department approval.

Magistrae Stephanie Anderson & Hollie Haycock

Mythology in Film: From Hercules to Harry Potter (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 5-8

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: July 28-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Description: This class will explore the “Hero’s Journey” in ancient myths from around the world and connect their plots and themes to contemporary children’s films. Students will view and discuss the following films: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace, and Mulan.

Instructor Nissa Hales

Printmaking (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 8-12

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: June 23-27

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Description: During this one week intensive course, students will study the rich history of printmaking, the work of master artists, and fundamental printmaking techniques. Students will use printmaking to explore the concepts of line, value, and form by creating three prints of their own using monotype, etching, and relief printing.

Instructor Shelly Miller

Spanish 1 (for credit)

Ages: Grades 9-12

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)

Dates: June 23-August 1

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Description: This introductory course is designed to develop listening, speaking, reading, and writing competency in Spanish. It provides the students with ample opportunities to interact in all aspects of the language.

Profesor Travis Manach

Late Summer Session

Fun With Piano (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 1-6

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: August 18-22

Time: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Description: Beginning and intermediate piano players are welcome. This class will explore different styles of piano playing, including four-hand piano, piano esembles, piano accompanying other instruments, and piano as percussion. Children will develop attentive listening skills and learn to work as members of a group. Preparing through games and exercises, the students will perform at the end of the week.

Instructor Kasia Roca

Grammar Boot Camp (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 5-8

Cost: $250 per one-week session

Dates: August 11-15, 18-22

Time: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Description: Who knew grammar could be so much fun? This course reinforces students’ grammatical foundation through creative and engaging activities using interactive whiteboard technology. Hands-on tasks include parts of speech review through poetry, music, and drawing; punctuation and editing practice; and essay writing.

Instructor Nissa Hales

Study Skills (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 5-9

Cost: $250 per one-week session

Description: Say goodbye to homework headaches and test-taking stress. Give your child confidence and a head start in the classroom next fall. This study skills class teaches students how to learn, how to study, how to get and stay organized, how to prioritize, and how to take notes and tests. Students will increase their reading speed and learn to better utilize their textbooks. Additional topics covered in this fast paced, fun-filled class include time management and ways to address procrastination. This class is designed to develop long-term study habits thatwork for a lifetime.

Instructor Trish McHale

Young Writer’s Workshop and Bookmaking (non-credit)

Ages: Grades 3-5

Cost: $225 per one-week session

Dates: August 11-15, 18-22

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Montecito campus on 260 San Ysidro Road

Description: If you love writing and want to create and publish a book of your own, the Young Writer’s Workshop & Bookmaking class is for you! Students will learn strategies to get past writer’s block, look at professional authors’ work, and publish at least one original manuscript. Illustrations and an appealing cover will put the finishing touches on a book to be enjoyed for years to come.

Instructor Ashley Brakesman

Priority Registration Deadlines:

Early Summer Session: May 27

Late Summer Session: July 14

Back to Top

LANGUAGE



Berlitz Kids Summer Camp

866.523.7548

www.berlitz.us

Back to Top