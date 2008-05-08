Summer Camp Directory-Working File

ACADEMIC
ART
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PARKS AND RECREATION
COMPUTERS
DANCE
DAY ACTIVITIES
ELINGS PARK
FINANCE
FITNESS
GIRLS INC
GOLF
GYMNASTICS
LAGUNA BLANCA SCHOOL
LANGUAGE
MANNERS
MARTIAL ARTS
MUSIC
NATURE
OCEAN ADVENTURES
PAGE YOUTH CENTER
RELIGION
RESIDENCY
RIDING
SCIENCE
SEWING
SINGING
SPANISH
SPORTS
THEATER
UCSB
WATER SPORTS
WILDERNESS
WRITING
YMCA
California Learning Center
805.563.1579
www.clcsb.com/directions.html
Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes
800.300.1818
www.lindamoodbell.com
Notre Dame School
805.965.1033
www.notredamesb.org
Providence Hall
805.962.4400
www.ProvidenceHallSB.org
Whiz Kidz
805.696.9449
www.WHIZKIDZ.net
Color Me Mine
805.571.1601
www.goleta.colormemine.com
Museum of Art
805.962.1661
www.sbma.net
Oxbow Summer Art Camp
707.255.6000
www.NoLanyardsCamp.org
Westmont College Think Camps: Kidzart
805.565.7247
www.thinkcamps.org
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PARKS AND RECREATION
Address: 620 Laguna Street, Parks and Recreation Administration Office
For more information: www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/ or call 805.564.5495
Aquacamp
Ages: 6-10
Dates: Begins June 23, with four two-week sessions plus one action-packed week
Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Casa Las Palmas in Chase Palm Park
Description: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Aquacamp is filled with exciting adventures, including visits to Long Beach Aquarium, the Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary and the Santa Barbara Zoo and various local beaches. Trips and activities vary each session. For more information, call 805.897.2680.
Archery Clinic
Ages: 9-11 and 12-17
Dates: Begins June 24, with four one-hour sessions per group on successive Tuesdays
Times: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., or 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Location: Dwight Murphy Softball Field
Description: Everyone enjoys this exciting sport that promotes mental concentration, self-improvement, and self-esteem. All equipment provided. Clinics are by age group and limited in size. For more information, call 805.564.5422
Art from the Heart
805.564.5495
http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/
Beach Volleyball Clinic
Ages: 9-17
Dates: Begins June 23, with eight one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon
Location: East Beach Volleyball Courts
Description: All ability levels are welcome to join instructor and Santa Barbara Masters Champion Jon Lee at East Beach for a morning immersion in beach volleyball. Players are introduced to doubles and six-person team play and are coached on correct ball handling, passing, setting, and hitting. For more information, call 805.897.2680
Cheer Skills and Dance Thrills
Ages: 10-12, 13-15
Dates: Begins July 14, with two one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Carrillo Recreation Center
Description: This week-long camp offers instruction in basic cheers, sideline chants, dance choreography, and half-time routines. Cheerleaders also learn about proper nutrition and receive tips on doing hair and make-up to achieve a professional level of stage presence. This five-day clinic culminates with a public performance where parents and friends are bound to be thrilled with your new skills!
For more information, call 805.564.5495
Discovery Camp
Ages: 10-13
Dates: Begins June 30, with two one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Location: Westmont College, 955 La Paz Road
Description: Cosponsored by Endowment for Youth Committee, this unique one-week camp is an opportunity to expand your young scientist’s understanding of science. For more information, call 805.565.7247 or the Endowment for Youth office at 805.730.3347
Doggone Fun Camp
Ages: 9-14
Dates: Begins June 23, with seven one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Pershing Park Softball Outfields
Description: This is the only camp where dogs attend camp along with their young human companions. Participants learn obedience training with their canine, exercise with their dog, and learn about dog health and responsible pet ownership. For more information, call 805.564.5422
Jr. Counselor Training
805.564.5418
www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/
Jr. Lifeguards Program
805.564.5418
www.santabarbaraca.gov/summerfun/
Just-4-Kicks Soccer
Ages: 6-14
Dates: Begins June 23, with three one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Dwight Murphy Park Soccer Field
Description: This intensive soccer clinic is the best way for your child to learn fundamental soccer skills or improve his/her current skills. These clinics help the beginning to intermediate level participant become interested in school or club soccer competition. For more information, call 805.564.5422
Ka Nai’a Outrigger & Kayaking Clinic
Ages: 8-16
Dates: Begins July 14, with two one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m.-noon
Location: West Beach
Description: Your child will enjoy the experience and challenges of kayaking and team paddling taught through professional coaching and supervision. All equipment is provided. Note: All participants must be able to tread water. For more information, call 805.969.5595
Kidz Love Soccer
Ages: 5-12
Dates: Begins July 28, with three one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., or 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Dwight Murphy Soccer Field
Description:
Half Day Camp: Learn the basic and advanced techniques of soccer, and compete in an age-appropriate “world cup” tournament.
All Day Camp: Play soccer in the morning and later enjoy water play, soccer earth ball (48” high), soccer videos, and tabletop soccer games. A full soccer match will be played as the last event each day.
For more information, call 805.564.5422
Kiteboarding Clinic
Ages: 10-18
Beginning Clinic
Dates: Begins July 14, with four one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Location: East Beach
Description: The Beginning Clinic covers the basics: how to rig the kite, fly, launch, and land it, and how the safety systems work. After a thorough introduction to gear and safety components, our experienced instructors take you to the water for an introduction to body drags.
Intermediate Clinic
Dates: Begins August 4, with four one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Location: East Beach
Description: This intermediate level helps you become fully immersed in the sport. The focus is on water activities including body drags, beginning board skills, water re-launch, self-rescue and safety. All water instruction is accompanied by instructors who follow you downwind as your kite skills and confidence increase.
For more information, call 805.897.2680
Nature Camp
Ages: 6-10
Dates: Begins June 23, with four two-week sessions and one-week ‘highlight’ session that includes an overnight campout at Skofield Park
Times: Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Description: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Nature Camp at Skofield Park teaches an appreciation of nature and preservation of our environment. Campers enjoy family night and sleepover, crafts, skits, camp songs and many field trips. Extended day program is available.
Skateboard Clinic
Ages: 7-13
Dates: Begins June 23, with nine one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Location: Skater’s Point in Chase Palm Park
Description: One of our most popular camps. Participants get exclusive access to Skater’s Point during clinic time while they learn and practice proper techniques, improve their skateboard skills, and experience the challenges of Skater’s Point. Skateboard, helmet, knee and elbow pads are required. For more information, call 805.564.5495
Sports & Beach
Ages: 8-12
Dates: Begins June 23, with nine one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Dwight Murphy Field
Description: Lively and varied activities include sports like archery, nationball, flag football, ultimate frisbee, individual and team Olympic-style events. Excursions include the back side of Rincon, Carpinteria State Beach and East Beach.
Summer Clay Camp
Ages: 7-14
Dates: 14 one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m.-noon, or 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Location: Chase Palm Park Crafts Center, 234 East Cabrillo Blvd.
Description: These week-long, three-hour camps are designed to increase your child’s studio time. A flexible curriculum includes Throwing on the Wheel; Tile Making; Clay & Culture and Contemporary Clay. For more information, call 805.897.1982
Teen Programs
Teen Programs brings you a summer full of thrills with Summer Late Nights 2007. You won’t want to miss out on the Wednesday and Saturday trips to Southern California’s theme parks like Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and Disneyland. The cool Twelve35 Teen Center has game nights, Karaoke nights, movies, dances, and more. Call 882-1235 for teen summer information or visit www.sbparksandrecreation.com/teens
Tennis Clinics
Ages: 7-14
Dates: Begins June 23, with four one-week sessions
Times: Monday thru Friday, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Pershing Park
Description: Let our USPTA instructors teach your children the fundamentals of the game and develop their speed, agility, concentration, core strength, stamina, and mental toughness at the same time. For more information, call 805.564.5573
Westmont College Think Camps: Computer Quest
805.565.7247
www.thinkcamps.org
Ballet Santa Barbara
805.450.7535
Carrillo Recreation Center
Dance Camp at GVCC
805.683.0871
www.gvccschoolofballet.com
Friday Night Dance Classes
805.967.3103
255 S. Magnolia Ave., Old Town Goleta
Gustafson Dance
805.965.6690
www.gustafsondance.com
Hip hop Kidz
805.879.1797
www.hiphopkidz.net
Central Coast Sports & Travel Camps
800.277.CAMP
www.centralcoastcamp.com
Kid’s Club
805.967.3937
[email protected]
Montessori Center
805.683.9383, ext. 106
SB Christian School: Summer Learning Adventure
805.563.4770
3723 Modoc Road
S.B. Museum of Natural History Nature Adventures Camp
805.682.4711, ext. 171
www.sbnature.org
Ty Warner Sea Center: Adventure Camp
805.682.4711, ext. 171
www.sbnature.org
United Boys & Girls of Santa Barbara County
Carpinteria 805.684.4718
Goleta 805.967.5399
Lompoc 805.736.4978
Westside Santa Barbara 805.560.8852
Westmont College Think Camps
805.565.7247
www.thinkcamps.org
Dates: June 23 - August 22 (To see specific dates for individual camps, visit our website)
Times: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mon- Fri (extended care available from 8-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.)
Cost: $180/week* (includes lunch, snacks, and a camp T-shirt) *scholarships available
Location:1298 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Registration: Call 805.569.5611 or visit www.elingspark.org
Nature and Games Camp
Ages: 5-12
Description: Nature and Games Camp includes nature hikes, outdoor games, plant germination, arts and crafts using natural materials, and education about native plants and animals. Among our guest speakers are staff from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Public Works, and the Humane Society who instruct the children in a variety of areas, including fire safety, water conservancy, and animal appreciation and safety.
Sports and Activities Camp
Ages: 5-12
Description: Sports and Activities Camp includes a variety of games and non-competitive sports activities, such as hiking, tag, kickball, frisbee, relays, capture the flag, basketball drills and water games.
Softball Camp
Ages: 6-12 (girls only)
Description: Come play ball at the Elings Park Castagnola Softball Complex—one of the finest facilities of its kind in Santa Barbara. This exciting camp includes instruction in basic skills –throwing, catching, batting and fielding– as well as strategy for game situations. All skill levels are welcome.
Mountain Bike Camp
Ages: 7-14
Description: Our experienced instructors guide your child through the basics of trail etiquette, bike maintenance, and riding skills, and will prepare participants to compete in future races here at the Park. Participants are required to bring a functioning mountain bike and a helmet. Space is limited, so be sure to register early! (Note: The cost for this camp is $130, and it ends at 12 p.m. daily.)
BMX Camp
Ages: 5-12
Description: Come ride Elings Park ’s BMX track with other young riders from across the County! BMX camp is designed for riders of all levels and abilities. Improve basic skills, learn track etiquette, and get a great workout in the beautiful outdoors. BMX is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and Elings Park is home to many nationally ranked riders. Each participant must bring their own helmet and a functioning bike.
One Premier Soccer Camp
Ages: 6-12
Description: Improve your flexibility and coordination and develop all-around skills in the world’s most popular sport. All skill levels welcome. Participants receive a One Premiere soccer ball and Elings Park camp T-shirt.
Rugby Camp
Ages: 5-12
Description: Learn the basic rules and skills of the second most popular sport in the world. With coaches from UCSB men’s and women’s rugby, campers will receive first-class instruction. Participants receive a youth rugby ball and an Elings Park camp T-shirt.
Theater Camp
Ages: 7-14
Description: Come experience the world of William Shakespeare through creative exercises and theater games designed especially for children. This camp emphasizes expression, technique, and tons of fun—all in Godric Grove’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater. To read a short biography of this year’s instructor, click here.
Rob Crawford’s Baseball Academy
Ages: 6-12
Description: Back by popular demand, Elings Park offers a fantastic opportunity for campers of all skill levels to learn and improve through games and drills in throwing, catching, batting and fielding. All skill levels are welcome.
Creative Wealth
805.957.1024
www.creativewealthintl.org
MY GYM Children’s Fitness Center
805.563.7336
[email protected]
Goleta Valley Center
805.967.0319
Email: [email protected]
www.girlsincsb.org
Santa Barbara Center
805.963.4017
Email: [email protected]
www.girlsincsb.org
Twin Lake JUNIOR GOLF CAMP
805.964.1414
6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta
Beach Star Gymnastics Theme Camps
805.684.9900
members.cox.net/beachstarsgym/
S.B. Gymnastics Club
805.683.1724
www.santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com
Location: 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Description: You are invited to Laguna Blanca School for another summer of fun with creative and challenging courses for every interest. Learn a second language, throw pottery, explore Mythology in film, and more. In keeping with Laguna’s approach to education, class sizes will be kept small to enhance individualized attention and intensive learning. All classes will be taught by Laguna Blanca’s outstanding faculty. Challenging credit and non-credit courses are available from three-day to six-week sessions with the first session beginning on June 23. For-credit courses are UC-approved. Make plans now to join us for a memorable summer! For more information, visit www.lagunablanca.org/summer, or call 805.687.2461.
Early Summer Session
Baseball Fundamentals Clinic (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 1-8
Cost: $75 for three-day session
Dates: July 23-35
Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Description: Hit a homerun! This clinic is designed to develop fundamental baseball skills and respect for the game. Players will learn and practice the following essential baseball skills:
pitching, catching, defense, base running, and hitting.
Coach Daniel Boswell
Ceramics (for credit)
Ages: Grades 9-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit), $850 for three-week session (semester credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 1 p.m.-4p.m.
Description: Students use hands-on manipulation of clay to produce three-dimensional forms through a number of different techniques. Assignments include wheel thrown pottery, pinch pots, slab reliefs, coil pots, and sculpted forms. Emphasis is on creativity, proportion, and form. Also includes an introduction to the application of high fire lead-free glazes.
Instructor Chris J. Johnson
Computer Programming (for credit)
Ages: Grades 9-12
Cost: $850 for three-week session (semester credit)
Dates: June 23-July 11
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Description: An introduction to computer programming fundamentals implemented in JAVA using a visual/action driven approach. Learn to write programs involving simple graphics and create graphical animations. Students will be introduced to event driven programming that allows interaction through mouse movements, buttons, scroll bars, etc. This is a “hands-on” class!
Instructor Dan Ary
Digital Photography (for credit)
Ages: Grades 3-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit), $850 for three-week session (semester credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Description: This course covers the fundamentals of using a digital camera, an introduction to Photoshop CS3, and the production of digital photos in both small and large formats. Lectures, exposure to the work of professional photographers, camera usage, and lighting techniques will help students to compile a digital portfolio of their own work. In-class critiques and location shoots round out this course.
Instructor Chris J. Johnson
French 1 (for credit)
Ages: Grades 9-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Description: Students will learn the fundamentals of the French language while exploring the colorful culture of France. Conversation, reading, and writing skills will be taught through engaging exercises and fun activities.
Madame le Professeur Maud Maillard
Geometry (for credit)
Ages: Grades 8-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Description: Prerequisite: algebra 1
A standard course in Geometry, including the concepts of triangle similarity and congruence, complicated area problems, special quadrilaterals, the art of angle chasing, power of a point, 3-dimensional geometry, and geometric proofs, circles, and cords.
Instructors Cate Barrey & Dan Ary
Latin 1 (for credit)
Ages: Grades 9-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Description: The perfect introductory course for students new to Latin. Learn the basics of grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, and reading. Explore Latin influences on the English language, mythology, culture, and the history of Rome. Rising LBS eighth graders may take the course with special department approval.
Magistrae Stephanie Anderson & Hollie Haycock
Mythology in Film: From Hercules to Harry Potter (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 5-8
Cost: $225 for one-week session
Dates: July 28-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Description: This class will explore the “Hero’s Journey” in ancient myths from around the world and connect their plots and themes to contemporary children’s films. Students will view and discuss the following films: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace, and Mulan.
Instructor Nissa Hales
Printmaking (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 8-12
Cost: $225 for one-week session
Dates: June 23-27
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Description: During this one week intensive course, students will study the rich history of printmaking, the work of master artists, and fundamental printmaking techniques. Students will use printmaking to explore the concepts of line, value, and form by creating three prints of their own using monotype, etching, and relief printing.
Instructor Shelly Miller
Spanish 1 (for credit)
Ages: Grades 9-12
Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full year credit)
Dates: June 23-August 1
Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Description: This introductory course is designed to develop listening, speaking, reading, and writing competency in Spanish. It provides the students with ample opportunities to interact in all aspects of the language.
Profesor Travis Manach
Late Summer Session
Fun With Piano (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 1-6
Cost: $225 for one-week session
Dates: August 18-22
Time: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Description: Beginning and intermediate piano players are welcome. This class will explore different styles of piano playing, including four-hand piano, piano esembles, piano accompanying other instruments, and piano as percussion. Children will develop attentive listening skills and learn to work as members of a group. Preparing through games and exercises, the students will perform at the end of the week.
Instructor Kasia Roca
Grammar Boot Camp (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 5-8
Cost: $250 per one-week session
Dates: August 11-15, 18-22
Time: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Description: Who knew grammar could be so much fun? This course reinforces students’ grammatical foundation through creative and engaging activities using interactive whiteboard technology. Hands-on tasks include parts of speech review through poetry, music, and drawing; punctuation and editing practice; and essay writing.
Instructor Nissa Hales
Study Skills (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 5-9
Cost: $250 per one-week session
Description: Say goodbye to homework headaches and test-taking stress. Give your child confidence and a head start in the classroom next fall. This study skills class teaches students how to learn, how to study, how to get and stay organized, how to prioritize, and how to take notes and tests. Students will increase their reading speed and learn to better utilize their textbooks. Additional topics covered in this fast paced, fun-filled class include time management and ways to address procrastination. This class is designed to develop long-term study habits thatwork for a lifetime.
Instructor Trish McHale
Young Writer’s Workshop and Bookmaking (non-credit)
Ages: Grades 3-5
Cost: $225 per one-week session
Dates: August 11-15, 18-22
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Montecito campus on 260 San Ysidro Road
Description: If you love writing and want to create and publish a book of your own, the Young Writer’s Workshop & Bookmaking class is for you! Students will learn strategies to get past writer’s block, look at professional authors’ work, and publish at least one original manuscript. Illustrations and an appealing cover will put the finishing touches on a book to be enjoyed for years to come.
Instructor Ashley Brakesman
Priority Registration Deadlines:
Early Summer Session: May 27
Late Summer Session: July 14
Berlitz Kids Summer Camp
866.523.7548
www.berlitz.us