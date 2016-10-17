Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Summer Christensen Named Cate’s Scholar-Athlete of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2016 | 3:19 p.m.

Summer Christensen was honored as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year from Cate School at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Summer Christensen of Cate carries a GPA of 4.54.
Summer Christensen of Cate carries a GPA of 4.54.

Christensen is a two-sport athlete at Cate, competing in lacrosse and tennis. She was the Most Improved Player on the tennis team in 2014, reached the Tri-Valley League doubles final in 2015 and was named first-team all league that season. She is part of this year’s team that is 8-1 and ranked in the top 10 in Division 2 of the CIF-Southern Section.

In the classroom, Christensen carries a 4.54 GPA while taking classes in advanced English, computer science, math, art history and statistics, as well as linear algebra, multi-variable calculus and honors biology.

Her academic honors include Cate Chemistry Award, Johns Hopkins Book Award, AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Commended Scholar.

Christensen enjoys playing the ukulele and is founder and head of the Cate Ukulele Ensemble. She’s also founder and co-head of a branch of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.  Her other extracurricular activities include campus tour guide, residential life representative on the student senate and head Spanish tutor.

She's applied for acceptance at Yale.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

