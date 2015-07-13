Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Get Grilling with Summer Cooking Classes at SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning

Brush up on easy grilling secrets with summer cooking classes starting soon through SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning.
By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | July 13, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

With summer in full swing and days filled with sunshine and warm weather, it is the perfect time to host a picnic or barbecue. However, deciding on a menu or finding the perfect recipe may be stressful for some aspiring entertainers.

There’s still time to brush up on the easy summer cooking secrets that will wow family and guests — from SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning expert teachers, each a professional chef.

These summer CLL classes are starting soon:

» July 21 and July 28 — Trader Joe's Picnic and Barbecue Dishes

This class will explore how to make prepared and easy to prepare options from Trader Joe's. Chef Suzanne (Landry) Lemagie will demonstrate how to prepare the meals and will offer techniques to host a successful barbecue. Click here to register.

» Saturdays July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 (register for one or all three) — Grilling the Argentine Way

Discover the techniques and secrets to grilling like an Argentine. Learn the basics of meat selection, preparation and seasoning, and grill set-up, as well as how to apply the finishing touches of classic chimichurri sauce and grill side dishes. Each session will focus on a different menu. The July 25 class will feature beef, Aug. 1 will feature fish and chicken, and Aug. 8 will feature lamb and pork. Click here to register for one class or all three.

» Saturdays July 28 and Aug. 4 (register for one or both dates) — Summer Entertaining: The Perfect Menu

Plan out and prepare the perfect meal with help from Chef Michele Molony. In this class, students will follow step-by-step instructions to cook dishes designed to impress friends and family. This class takes on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each day will feature different menu items. The July 28 class will focus on a menu for Fiesta, and Aug. 4 will focus on vegetarian dishes. Click here to register for the July 28 class. Click here to register for the Aug. 4 class.

How to Register for Classes

The CLL has the “hottest” (and coolest!) cooking classes around, and lots more classes for every schedule this summer. There are evening, weekday and Saturday classes for every schedule. Class schedules are available online or at the SBCC Wake and Schott campuses, at newsstands throughout Santa Barbara. Classes start throughout the term, which runs through Aug. 22.

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning mission is to be responsive to the diverse lifelong learning needs of adult members of the Santa Barbara Community. CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community, continuing a nearly 60-year tradition of excellence. CLL is online by clicking here, and on Facebook (sbccCLL), Twitter (@sbccCLL) and YouTube.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

