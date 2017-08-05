Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Summer Intern Makes Tracks at Wildling

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | August 5, 2017 | 1:45 p.m.
Jake Abraham Click to view larger
Jake Abraham

A summer intern at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is leaving a permanent impression in its galleries.

Jake Abraham of Alan Hancock College, a recent graduate of Santa Ynez Valley High School, has been supporting the staff at the Wildling by completing a special project.

As an expansion of the Valley Oak Mural project, Abraham has been placing animal tracks on the stairway up to the second floor gallery and on a nearby wall.

“We wanted to represent more local species through their tracks and then have them be a fun identifying activity for our younger visitors,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director.

Abraham was given multiple resources and then created templates for nine different species, ranging from bears to grey squirrels. He transferred the tracks to the walls, mimicking one stride per animal at about the correct size and proportion.

He then painstakingly hand-painted each one. He also created a key for the tracks which is available at the front desk.

Abraham is the second summer intern the Wildling has had in the past two years and his internship was largely sponsored by the Los Olivos Rotary Club.

“We are so grateful to them for this opportunity. Jake has been a marvelous addition to our staff this summer and has helped with all kinds of tasks, learning about many aspects of working in a small art museum, but also having a chance to leave a lasting project that kids will enjoy for years to come,” said Otte-Demangate.

Funds from a grant from the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation have also helped with the animal track project, which complements the Oak habitat mural.

The grant has also helped in adding a video component to the mural, showing the creation of the mural by artist John Iwerks. An oak slab panel with more information about local species soon will complete the project.

For more information about the Wildling, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

