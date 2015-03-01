Summer @ Laguna Prepares Your Children for the School Year Ahead

Come August, most summer camps are said and done with. However, during this time at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School Campus, summer is just getting started.

With engaging programs supervised by experienced Laguna Blanca staff and volunteers, Summer @ Laguna provides a chance for kids ages 4 to 10 to get that last-minute summer camp experience in.

Not to be confused with Laguna Blanca’s wildly popular Arts at Laguna program, Summer @ Laguna has children participate in a variety of activities, including music, art, science, sports and technology, all tucked within Laguna Blanca’s cozy Lower School Campus in Montecito.

“The timing of the camp is just great,” said Andy Surber, head of school and camp director Andy Surber. “It’s a great chance for our Laguna kids and kids in the community to get back into a school atmosphere.”

While kids may learn new songs in their music classes or play Minecraft in engineering classes, they are also engaged in fun ways to learn.

“We try to keep kids fresh and active by switching activities and always having a learning aspect in them,” Surber said. “Sometimes camps are zoned in on one thing, maybe just computers or music, but Summer @ Laguna has a good mix. It’s an all-encompassing experience.”

Even though the camp is only a week long, there is a lot to be learned. During the last afternoon of the camp, students have the chance to showcase their work done in art class and music class for their families and friends. Not only do families get a feel for the campus, but they also get to see what their children have accomplished during their time at camp.

In its second year, Summer @ Laguna has some fun things in store for its students, including a brand-new rock-climbing wall and the return of its LEGO engineering program. With programs like these that engage children with learning, Summer @ Laguna is the perfect end-of-summer camp to prepare your child for the upcoming school year.

