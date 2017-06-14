Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Library’s Summer Programs Nourish Brain and Body

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | June 14, 2017 | 9:52 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System's Build a Better World Summer Reading and Learning Program for all ages runs June 13 through July 31. Participants are invited to read books and attend fun, educational events.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and cultural institutions, everyone has the opportunity to earn coupons and discounts as well as entries into grand prize drawings.

Register online at SBPLibrary.org, and assistance with registration is also available at all Santa Barbara Public Library System locations.
 
Summer Reading and Learning programs like those offered at public libraries are critical to children’s educational success, according to Library Director Jessica Cadiente.

“Students who don’t read and exercise their mind over the summer are at risk of losing learning gains made throughout the school year," Cadiente said.

"The public library, which grants families access to not only books, but free coding classes, arts activities, technology programming, and more, can help ensure children not only retain what they’ve learned throughout the year, but can build upon that foundation and continue to make progress by learning new skills and exploring their interests," she said.

"It’s fitting that the theme for Summer Reading and Learning this year is Build a Better World because that’s what we focus on doing every day at the library,” she said.
 
A slate of educational enrichment activities are available at all Santa Barbara Public Library locations. See calendar at SBPLibrary.org.
 
The Central and Eastside libraries will celebrate the Summer Reading and Learning Program kickoff, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 17, in Alameda Park, Sola and Garden streets.

Activities there will include games, face-painting, giant bubbles, and more from the library and its partners: the UCSB Soccer Team, Inspire Dance SB, Art for Humanity, UCSB BabyScience, and Riviera Robotics.
 
In addition to the Summer Reading and Learning Program, children and teens may join the library for healthy lunches 11:30 am.-12:30 p.m. weekdays this summer at the Lunch at the Library Program.

Free lunch is available for youth who are 18 or younger.

The lunch program is supported by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the USDA Summer Food Service’s Picnic in the Park Program.

Picnic in the Park/Lunch at the Library Program works to ensure all children continue to receive healthy meals when school is not in session. Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis and must be eaten on site.

No registration is necessary for this program. Picnic blankets are provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
