Lompoc Library Begins New Chapter in Summer Reading Program

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | June 2, 2018 | 8:48 a.m.

Reading is fun year-round, but especially during summer in Lompoc when the Lompoc Public Library opens its annual Summer Reading Program which runs Friday, June 8, through Aug. 3.

Reading enthusiasts of any age are invited to read with the library all summer, and attend a variety of fun and educational programs.

The Summer Reading Program theme this year is Reading Takes You Everywhere. Prizes from local businesses will be awarded to those who complete the program.

Registration begins on June 8, and can be done at the Lompoc Library main branch, the Vandenberg Village branch, or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library. Readers of all ages who sign up will receive a free book of their choosing.

The Summer Reading Program will kick off with a bilingual Kid Zorro puppet show for families, put on by Noteworthy Puppets at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9 in the Grossman Gallery of the Lompoc Library.

Every Tuesday of the program from 3-4:30 p.m. there will be events for teenagers at the Lompoc Library.

Each Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. there will be performances at the Lompoc Library including storytellers, animal shows, magic shows, and puppet shows.

On select Thursdays, adult programs will be held at 5 p.m.

Every Friday of the program, there will be family events, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lompoc Library.

At the Village Library, performances will take place, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays.

The Summer Reading Program will conclude with wrap-up parties. On Tuesday, July 31, from 3-4 p.m. the Teen Wrap-up Party will be held. On Thursday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m., a Bingo Night and prize drawing will be held for adults.

The Children’s Wrap-up Party for families will be 2 p.m. Aug. 3, with prize drawing at 3 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to view the library’s online calendar of events at www.cityoflompoc.com/library. Community members with questions on the Summer Reading Program can call library staff at 805-875-8775.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 

